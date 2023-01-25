ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Center Square

As Illinois plans 2024 budget, pension debt looms

(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks, and some are suggesting significant changes to address the state's unfunded pension liability. The state has until the end of spring session to approve a budget that is set to begin July 1. One of the issues lawmakers are working to address is the state's unfunded pension debts. ...
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Governor Signs Renewable Energy Bill

Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill establishing a statewide site selection process for wind and solar projects. The legislation is effective immediately. The new site standards regulate commercial wind energy and solar energy projects. The bill establishes distances from residences, occupied buildings and other property where wind and solar...
WCIA

Navigator withdraws application for multi-state CO2 pipeline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The company Navigator withdrew their application to the state for a permit to build a massive pipeline for carbon sequestration. Environmental groups are celebrating the move as a win, because they view the pipeline as a massive danger to a large portion of central Illinois.
1043theparty.com

Governor Pritzker Reminds Eligible Taxpayers to Take Advantage of Earned Income Tax Credit

Governor Pritzker Reminds Eligible Taxpayers to Take Advantage of Earned Income Tax Credit. CHICAGO- With thousands of Illinoisans failing to take advantage of savings offered by the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and state Earned Income Credit (EIC) each tax season, Governor JB Pritzker is reminding qualifying taxpayers to claim these valuable benefits.
collinsvilledailynews.com

Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions

(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago.
tspr.org

Plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Illinois are on hold

Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC has voluntarily withdrawn its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct the pipeline that would cross through 13 Illinois counties. Navigator said it plans to refile a new application with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) next month, including plans for an additional route. Environmental groups...
cilfm.com

Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as McHenry County sues in state court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024.
CBS Chicago

Illinois to invest $13 million into pre-apprenticeship program

CHICAGO (CBS) – The State of Illinois is doubling down on a new program that prepares young people for careers in building and construction.On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced $13 million is going to the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program. It was implemented last year. The state is hoping to expand it's capacity by 40% to serve an estimated 1,400 students from diverse backgrounds."It's clear that there's a bright future ahead of us because this next round of funding will open the door for even more diverse workers to thrive," Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said.Participants will get a stipend, along with free tuition, trade certifications, and more support to help them advance to a full apprenticeship, and eventually, long term employment.
1440 WROK

Clearing Your Sidewalk in Illinois: A Legal Guide

Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalk in Illinois? The short answer is yes, but with a few caveats. First of all, it's important to note that we've had more snow than usual this week, so it's important to stay on top of shoveling to ensure the safety of yourself and others.
The Center Square

Illinois attorney general says arguments against no cash bail law flawed

(The Center Square) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a counter brief challenging a judge’s decision that ruled the pretrial release portion of the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. In the brief, Raoul argues that abolishing cash bail does not violate the state’s constitution and arguments to the contrary are “flawed.” “Plaintiffs contend, and the circuit court agreed, that the General Assembly violated two separate provisions of the Illinois...
ncsha.org

Pritzker Administration Relaunches “Opening Doors” Homebuyer Assistance Program With Additional $8 Million

Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $8 million in state Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,300 potential homebuyers.

