CHICAGO (CBS) – The State of Illinois is doubling down on a new program that prepares young people for careers in building and construction.On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced $13 million is going to the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program. It was implemented last year. The state is hoping to expand it's capacity by 40% to serve an estimated 1,400 students from diverse backgrounds."It's clear that there's a bright future ahead of us because this next round of funding will open the door for even more diverse workers to thrive," Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said.Participants will get a stipend, along with free tuition, trade certifications, and more support to help them advance to a full apprenticeship, and eventually, long term employment.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO