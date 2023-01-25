ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

WAAY-TV

Hazel Green sets AHSAA record with 87 straight wins

The Hazel Green Trojans now own the longest winning streak in the history of Alabama high school basketball. With their 76-7 win over Riverdale (TN), the Trojans picked up their 87th consecutive victory, surpassing the mark previously set by Lauderdale County (86). “The streak is great. It’s something that’s great...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Local high school bowling teams make state championship finals

GADSDEN, Ala. — Several high school bowling teams compete in state championships. In 6-7A, boys teams from Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills among teams competing. In 5A, boys teams from Etowah, West Point, and Southside-Gadsden also compete for championships.
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Ortiz hits 10 3-Pointers as Lions win fourth straight

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama made nine of its first 12 shots from the floor and never looked back as the Lions won their fourth straight ASUN Conference game with a 91-78 victory over North Florida at CB&S Bank Arena. The win was sparked by a...
FLORENCE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs

Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pinson, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pinson. The Mortimer Jordan High School basketball team will have a game with Clay-Chalkville High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. The Mortimer Jordan High School basketball team will have a game with Clay-Chalkville High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
PINSON, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Huntsville School Bus involved in Wreck

One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. James Clemens vs. Bob Jones (10 p.m., January 27, …. James Clemens vs. Bob...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Guntersville, Alabama

Places to visit in Guntersville, AL. There are several things to do in Guntersville, Alabama. You can enjoy a trip to High Falls Park, visit the Arab Historic Village or enjoy a boat ride on Lake Guntersville. The town of Guntersville is a great place to visit. It has a...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Mason’s BBQ Coming Soon to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – The JSU media department noted that if you have driven down Mountain Street lately, you have likely noticed a new business sign across from Meehan Hall/JSU Stadium. Mason’s BBQ – the popular food truck that visited campus in the fall semester – is expanding into a full service restaurant. The opening date is not yet finalized, but is slated for early February. It will serve both the campus and local community and accept Cocky Bucks, cash and credit cards (but not Flex). JSU will share the opening date, hours and menu when available.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville approves contract for 9-acre sports park

Two new sports fields are coming soon to South Huntsville. The city announced Thursday that it had approved a $2.4 million contract for Hays Farm Sports Park. Plans for the park include two regulation-size, multipurpose fields; a restroom pavilion; and 120 lighted parking spaces. The 9-acre park will be located...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Hampton Cove, AL, 35763

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Each area within The Tennessee Valley has a different vibe. This month, we unzip the 35763, focusing on the Hampton Cove area. "I think that within the City of Huntsville, Madison, Hampton Cove, all of them offer a different flavor in communities and for us here in Hampton Cove I think it's one of nature," said Engel & Völkers Real Estate Advisor, Bernie Tomkies.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Search for missing boater on Pickwick Lake

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Update: Officials with ALEA say the missing boater has been identified as Daniel E. Hamm, 63, of Florence. A 13-year-old juvenile is the person who was rescued. That person's name and condition have not been released. ----- Divers are searching for a missing boater on...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Huntsville's 35763

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Each area within the Tennessee Valley has a different vibe. This month, we unzip the 35763, focusing on the Hampton Cove area. Bernie Tomkies, Real Estate Advisor with Engel & Völkers, says, "I think that within the city of Huntsville, Madison, Hampton Cove, all of them offer a different flavor in communities and for us here in Hampton Cove I think it's one of nature."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UAH men and women win at Shorter

ROME, Ga. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team cruised to an 88-54 victory at Shorter on Thursday night in Gulf South Conference action. UAH improves to 16-6 (11-5 GSC), while SU slides to 3-17 (1-15 GSC). The Chargers offense featured four players with 10 points or...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS42.com

Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming

TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
ALABAMA STATE

