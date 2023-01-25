Read full article on original website
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this weekKristen WaltersAlbertville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green sets AHSAA record with 87 straight wins
The Hazel Green Trojans now own the longest winning streak in the history of Alabama high school basketball. With their 76-7 win over Riverdale (TN), the Trojans picked up their 87th consecutive victory, surpassing the mark previously set by Lauderdale County (86). “The streak is great. It’s something that’s great...
wvtm13.com
Local high school bowling teams make state championship finals
GADSDEN, Ala. — Several high school bowling teams compete in state championships. In 6-7A, boys teams from Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills among teams competing. In 5A, boys teams from Etowah, West Point, and Southside-Gadsden also compete for championships.
WAAY-TV
Ortiz hits 10 3-Pointers as Lions win fourth straight
FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama made nine of its first 12 shots from the floor and never looked back as the Lions won their fourth straight ASUN Conference game with a 91-78 victory over North Florida at CB&S Bank Arena. The win was sparked by a...
WAAY-TV
562 and counting: Deshler's Chloe Siegel breaks national career 3-point record
A new standard has been set for high school sharpshooters around the nation. On Friday night, Deshler senior Chloe Siegel set a new national career 3-point record in an 85-22 win over Brooks. The North Alabama commit finished the game with 562 made 3-pointers, breaking the previous record of 560...
tdalabamamag.com
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
Pinson, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pinson. The Mortimer Jordan High School basketball team will have a game with Clay-Chalkville High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. The Mortimer Jordan High School basketball team will have a game with Clay-Chalkville High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
tdalabamamag.com
Salesman who sold Jeremy Pruitt his truck speaks on Alabama DC speculation
Alabama fans went crazy Thursday as a picture surfaced on social media, adding to the speculation of whether Jeremy Pruitt will return to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. The photo was of Pruitt buying a truck from a Ford dealership in Fort Payne, Ala. Crimson Tide fans immediately started thinking...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
WAAY-TV
UNA WOMEN RALLY FOR 69-66 ROAD WIN AT KENNESAW UNA women rally for 69-66
KENNESAW, Ga. – Down by as many as 16 points in the first half, the University of North Alabama women's basketball team battled back to take a 69-66 ASUN Conference road win over Kennesaw State. The win was UNA's second straight road win in league play and was the...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville School Bus involved in Wreck
One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. James Clemens vs. Bob Jones (10 p.m., January 27, …. James Clemens vs. Bob...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Guntersville, Alabama
Places to visit in Guntersville, AL. There are several things to do in Guntersville, Alabama. You can enjoy a trip to High Falls Park, visit the Arab Historic Village or enjoy a boat ride on Lake Guntersville. The town of Guntersville is a great place to visit. It has a...
Mason’s BBQ Coming Soon to Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – The JSU media department noted that if you have driven down Mountain Street lately, you have likely noticed a new business sign across from Meehan Hall/JSU Stadium. Mason’s BBQ – the popular food truck that visited campus in the fall semester – is expanding into a full service restaurant. The opening date is not yet finalized, but is slated for early February. It will serve both the campus and local community and accept Cocky Bucks, cash and credit cards (but not Flex). JSU will share the opening date, hours and menu when available.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville approves contract for 9-acre sports park
Two new sports fields are coming soon to South Huntsville. The city announced Thursday that it had approved a $2.4 million contract for Hays Farm Sports Park. Plans for the park include two regulation-size, multipurpose fields; a restroom pavilion; and 120 lighted parking spaces. The 9-acre park will be located...
Unzipped: Hampton Cove, AL, 35763
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Each area within The Tennessee Valley has a different vibe. This month, we unzip the 35763, focusing on the Hampton Cove area. "I think that within the City of Huntsville, Madison, Hampton Cove, all of them offer a different flavor in communities and for us here in Hampton Cove I think it's one of nature," said Engel & Völkers Real Estate Advisor, Bernie Tomkies.
wvtm13.com
Search for missing boater on Pickwick Lake
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Update: Officials with ALEA say the missing boater has been identified as Daniel E. Hamm, 63, of Florence. A 13-year-old juvenile is the person who was rescued. That person's name and condition have not been released. ----- Divers are searching for a missing boater on...
Jeep dealership in Decatur, new school building in Madison among projects issued permits
A new Jeep dealership in Decatur, a private school building in Madison, apartments and home construction in Huntsville were among projects issued permits in the area last week. New buildings for the car dealership Champion of Decatur and Primrose School of West Madison were the most expensive projects. They were...
WAAY-TV
UAH men and women win at Shorter
ROME, Ga. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team cruised to an 88-54 victory at Shorter on Thursday night in Gulf South Conference action. UAH improves to 16-6 (11-5 GSC), while SU slides to 3-17 (1-15 GSC). The Chargers offense featured four players with 10 points or...
CBS42.com
Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming
TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia leaving Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District
Two major cities and an electric utility are parting ways with the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District.
