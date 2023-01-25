Seattle courts to resume late fees for unpaid parking, camera and traffic tickets
Beginning Jan. 30, Seattle courts will resume late fees on infraction tickets that are past their due date, ending the suspension of late fees that began during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
According to a media release, about 350,000 tickets will be impacted if they remain unpaid.
To avoid late fees, the city suggests paying your tickets, considering community service plan options or scheduling a hearing to dispute or possibly lower the tickets.
In March 2020, default penalty fees for past-due tickets and referring tickets to collections were halted due to economic hardships caused by the pandemic.
Late fees are an additional $25 for parking and camera tickets, and an additional $52 for traffic tickets.
If you lost your ticket(s), the city’s online portal can check your license plate, and any issued tickets with that vehicle will be listed.
