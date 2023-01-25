Read full article on original website
WGME
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
WCAX
Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
WMUR.com
laconiadailysun.com
125-year-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay
LAKEPORT — There were no injuries after a 125-year-old boathouse at Morin's Moorings collapsed into Paugus Bay on Thursday. Jordan Tankard came out of his apartment at 7 Sheridan St. on Thursday afternoon when he noticed that his stepfather's green boathouse had collapsed into the bay.
WMUR.com
Newport fire captain given new sledgehammer after using tool when diving into river to clear submerged car
NEWPORT, N.H. — Nearly six months after diving into a river to clear a submerged car, Newport's fire captain received a very special surprise. Officials said Capt. Miller jumped into action last July after learning there might be a child inside. He took a metal sledgehammer, swam out to...
New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.
manchesterinklink.com
‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway outside night spot on Old Granite Street
MANCHESTER, NH – A suspicious death investigation is underway after an early-morning incident on Old Granite Street. Conflicting reports came in on the exact location, initially received by police dispatch at 12:47 a.m. Saturday as “a murder” at 50 Granite St./The Goat. However, a victim was found in the middle of Old Granite street in front of SOHO Bistro, 20 Granite St. The clubs are separated by an alleyway.
Rollover crash with serious injuries snarls traffic on I-495 in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A rollover crash with serious injuries caused lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a vehicle flipped on its roof in the grassy median. According to the Reading Fire Department, the truck spilled salt and was leaking fuel across the highway.
nbcboston.com
5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police
Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
whdh.com
NH couple arrested for housing 5 children in disturbing conditions, including floors covered with feces
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester couple is facing multiple counts of child endangerment after officers discovered five children living in what police considered “deplorable” conditions. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly three weeks after police first discovered and removed...
Purported Family Member Says More to Plaistow, N.H., Three-Car Crash Wednesday
A purported family member said a naked man, allegedly involved in a three-car accident Wednesday in Plaistow, N.H., is “battling mental illness.”. The social media remark responds to Plaistow Police’s press release involving the arrest of Timothy O’Rourke of Danville, N.H., and chastises sharing the post, in the words of the commenter, “so that people could judge, make jokes and leave cruel comments.”
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
WMUR.com
FedEx driver faces multiple charges after hitting guardrail on I-93 in Bow, state police say
BOW, N.H. — A FedEx driver is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after police said he hit a guardrail while driving erratically Thursday afternoon on Interstate 93 in Bow. Troopers claim when they pulled Troy Adams over, he failed to put the truck in park and it kept rolling...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 113 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday. Four people were arrested.
‘Guess it’s not my time to go’: Watch shoveling N.H. man narrowly dodge falling tree branch
Falling snow wasn’t the only inconvenience to New Englanders on Wednesday. A Manchester, New Hampshire man shoveling his steps narrowly avoided serious injury when a broken tree branch came crashing down. Tal Hagbi shared video of the close call on his Facebook page. Hagbi can be seen looking up...
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Jan. 28-29, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The fifth annual Winter Festival is back in Concord. Some of New England's best ice carvers will hand carve sculptures at the State House until 9 p.m. Friday.
WCAX
Cops: 5 kids removed from NH home because of squalid conditions
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony...
