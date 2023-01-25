ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
PLAINFIELD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

125-year-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay

LAKEPORT — There were no injuries after a 125-year-old boathouse at Morin's Moorings collapsed into Paugus Bay on Thursday. Jordan Tankard came out of his apartment at 7 Sheridan St. on Thursday afternoon when he noticed that his stepfather's green boathouse had collapsed into the bay.
LACONIA, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.  
FRANCONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway outside night spot on Old Granite Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A suspicious death investigation is underway after an early-morning incident on Old Granite Street. Conflicting reports came in on the exact location, initially received by police dispatch at 12:47 a.m. Saturday as “a murder” at 50 Granite St./The Goat. However, a victim was found in the middle of Old Granite street in front of SOHO Bistro, 20 Granite St. The clubs are separated by an alleyway.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rollover crash with serious injuries snarls traffic on I-495 in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A rollover crash with serious injuries caused lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a vehicle flipped on its roof in the grassy median. According to the Reading Fire Department, the truck spilled salt and was leaking fuel across the highway.
LAWRENCE, MA
nbcboston.com

5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police

Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

Purported Family Member Says More to Plaistow, N.H., Three-Car Crash Wednesday

A purported family member said a naked man, allegedly involved in a three-car accident Wednesday in Plaistow, N.H., is “battling mental illness.”. The social media remark responds to Plaistow Police’s press release involving the arrest of Timothy O’Rourke of Danville, N.H., and chastises sharing the post, in the words of the commenter, “so that people could judge, make jokes and leave cruel comments.”
PLAISTOW, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 113 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday. Four people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Jan. 28-29, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The fifth annual Winter Festival is back in Concord. Some of New England's best ice carvers will hand carve sculptures at the State House until 9 p.m. Friday.
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Cops: 5 kids removed from NH home because of squalid conditions

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy