Pulaski County, VA

Authorities confirm bodies found in New River are connected to double homicide

By Amanda Lee
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The medical examiner’s office has identified a body pulled from the New River on January 21 as 25-year-old Jamie Frazier.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Johnny Thomas and Frazier were last heard from in mid-December. They say Frazier was Thomas’ girlfriend.

A month later, Thomas’s body was found in the New River, along Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area. However, his girlfriend’s body was still not located until Saturday.

The medical examiner determined the couple was shot to death before their bodies were disposed of in the river.

Investigators have charged four people in this case. Deputies believe the two were killed by a 52-year-old man from Draper who faces multiple charges including second-degree murder.

Three others were arrested as well, each facing several charges for helping to get rid of the bodies after they were killed. But there’s no word on the suspect’s relationship to the victims or what led up to the shooting.

Authorities say the case is still under investigation and ask the community to pray for the families of the two victims.

