We need native seeds in order to respond to climate change, but there aren't enough
In the wake of wildfires, floods and droughts, restoring damaged landscapes and habitats requires native seeds. The U.S. doesn't have enough, according to a report released Thursday. "Time is of the essence to bank the seeds and the genetic diversity our lands hold," the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and...
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
The winter storms in California will boost water allocations for the state's cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday. The Department...
Lawmakers want investigation, hearings into 'Wild West' of California cannabis and farm work
A Times series exposing labor exploitation, corruption and other problems in California's cannabis industry spurs calls for action.
Why is it a travesty when Ducey buses immigrants, but not when Hobbs does it?
I disagree with several policies proposed by Arizona’s new governor but must give credit for one she mentioned at a press conference last week. Katie Hobbs will continue Gov. Doug Ducey’s policy of moving migrants from our strapped border communities to other parts of the country. The only change Hobbs made was adding...
What Biden's new immigration policies mean for the United States — and Latin America
Latin America's migration crisis is one of the most pressing and complex issues facing President Biden - we look at what his administration's new rules mean on both sides of the southern border. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration....
Do you know your state's official nickname? Here's the story behind all 50 state nicknames.
Almost every state has an officially recognized nickname. For example, Texas is known as "The Lone Star State" and California is "The Golden State."
Antony Blinken is on a trip to the Middle East amidst a spate of violence
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week following three violent incidents that left several civilians dead in recent days. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Pressures on Ukraine's power grid pose a challenge to U.S. aid delivery
You've likely heard a lot about Ukraine's need for tanks and other weapons as Russia's invasion nears the one-year mark, but the war's also been an all-out assault on Ukraine's energy grid. And U.S. aid plays a critical role as the country struggles to keep the lights on. Eric Schmid from St. Louis Public Radio reports.
Authorities don't know who is shooting free-roaming horses in the Utah desert
In a remote patch of rangeland bordering the Navajo Nation in Utah, hundreds of horses roam wild. But lately, some of them have been found dead, apparently from gunshot wounds. Justin Higginbottom reports. JUSTIN HIGGINBOTTOM, BYLINE: You can see far in this corner of southeastern Utah, across shrubby red desert...
Biologist Phil Pister — who singlehandedly saved species from extinction — dead at 94
A biologist who single-handedly saved a rare fish from extinction by lugging buckets across the desert has died. Edwin Phil Pister spent his life working as a state fisheries biologist in California's deserts and eastern Sierra. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. As he describes in an oral history from UC Berkeley,...
