Albuquerque, NM

Man accepts plea deal for shooting at family in Albuquerque

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who’s accused of opening fire on an out-of-town family driving in Albuquerque took a plea deal Wednesday. The incident happened last year.

Antonio Brower-Walsh allegedly shot at a family driving on Coors in April 2022.

The family told police Brower-Walsh cut them off, slammed on his breaks, then pulled out a gun, and fired into the passenger door. No one was injured.

On Wednesday, Brower-Walsh pleaded guilty to shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

Under that plea deal, Brower-Walsh will spend four years in prison. He will be formally sentenced next month.

