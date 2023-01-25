Man accepts plea deal for shooting at family in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who’s accused of opening fire on an out-of-town family driving in Albuquerque took a plea deal Wednesday. The incident happened last year.
Antonio Brower-Walsh allegedly shot at a family driving on Coors in April 2022.
The family told police Brower-Walsh cut them off, slammed on his breaks, then pulled out a gun, and fired into the passenger door. No one was injured.
On Wednesday, Brower-Walsh pleaded guilty to shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.
On Wednesday, Brower-Walsh pleaded guilty to shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

Under that plea deal, Brower-Walsh will spend four years in prison. He will be formally sentenced next month.
