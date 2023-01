Six San Antonio chefs and restaurants among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

Best Quality Daughter's Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin is a semifinalist in the James Beard Awards' Emerging Chef category.

Emerging Chef: Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Anne Ng, Bakery Lorraine

Outstanding Bar: Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

Best Chef, Texas: Nicola Blaque, The Jerk Shack

Best Chef, Texas: Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ

Best Chef, Texas: John Russ, Clementine

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation released its complete list of 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists , including — count 'em — six from San Antonio.These Alamo City chefs and restaurants landed coveted spots on the list:The foundation will announce its finalists March 29, then reveal 2023's winners June 5 at a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.Wen of Curry Boys said that he and his partners are in disbelief about landing the semifinalist slot. The team never set out to make food for the purpose of winning accolades.“To be recognized for our food/concept is truly inspiring and humbling for us,” Wen said in a text message.Weathered Souls Tap Room Manager Brandy Edgar said she's “still processing the nomination” and is grateful for the contributions of her team. The accolade arrived at the perfect time, she added. This Saturday, the brewery is hosting its second annual Weathered Souls and Friends beer festival.“We just want to express our extreme thanks and are humbled by the nomination,” Edgar said.