Six San Antonio chefs and restaurants among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

A restored home in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District with stately columns and an abundance of elegant millwork has hit the market for just under $1.1 million. While the restoration, conducted by a local architect Linda Fugit, has largely kept the two-story property to the spirit of its 1913 vintage, it does feature one slightly offbeat addition. A dining area surrounded by partially stripped wood includes three double doors, which open into the back yard, transforming it into an open-air sunroom.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO