The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed BK-H2Energy, LLC as its newest associate member. BK-H2Energy, LLC is a consulting company engaged in the transition of diesel/gas and CNG vehicles to battery electric and hydrogen fuel cells. It is focusing on the transportation sector and collaborating with Golu Hydrogen Technologies, which has developed a way to use ethanol as a feedstock to produce low-cost green hydrogen for fuel cell vehicles and electric power required for charging the battery-electric cars and trucks.

2 DAYS AGO