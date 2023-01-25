ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone

Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Journalist hits out on ESPN hiring McEnroe for Australian Open: "Now viewers are being badly shortchanged"

Tennis fans were not thrilled to hear John McEnroe commentate the Tsitsipas - Khachanov match as they perceived his effort as lacklustre. McEnroe was hired by ESPN to commentate on the Australian Open matches and tennis fans weren't really thrilled. McEnroe did not put forward his best effort as journalist Ben Rothenberg shared his thoughts on the matter as well. He kind of called out ESPN for splashing their budget on a big name despite having good talent in-house.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley goes from hero to zero in wild sequence at end of regulation vs. Celtics

As expected, Saturday’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics produced an instant classic. What not too many fans saw coming was the fact that Patrick Beverley was going to play a major role in the final outcome of the game. Beverley came up clutch for the Lakers as they nearly […] The post Lakers’ Patrick Beverley goes from hero to zero in wild sequence at end of regulation vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans

Jayson Tatum is staying mum on the blown no-call on his foul on LeBron James that allowed the Boston Celtics to force overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers and win. To recall, Tatum fouled James with less than a second left on the clock as the Lakers star was attacking the basket for the potential […] The post Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade

An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
‘I’m done arguing’: Joel Embiid sounds off on MVP ‘statement game’ after wrecking Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Joel Embiid wasn’t trying to make a statement. Whether he intended to or not, the Philadelphia 76ers center let his play do the talking during the team’s 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Embiid, who finished as the MVP runner-up to Nikola Jokic the last two seasons, was the clear victor in their […] The post ‘I’m done arguing’: Joel Embiid sounds off on MVP ‘statement game’ after wrecking Nikola Jokic, Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer

Hall of Fame guard Pete Maravich wasn’t in the league for a long time when compared to the length of NBA careers today. The 1976-77 scoring champion would play 10 seasons in the league before retiring at the end of the 1979-1980 season due to persistent injuries. However, anybody you ask about “Pistol” Pete says […] The post ‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LeBron James’ shocked reaction to Patrick Beverley’s near game-winner for Lakers vs. Celtics

LeBron James absolutely loved Patrick Beverley’s clutch basket in the fourth quarter that almost gave the Los Angeles Lakers the win against the Boston Celtics. After Anthony Davis bricked his 3-point shot in the closing seconds, Beverley literally rose up to the occasion and rebounded the ball for the epic putback slam. He couldn’t come […] The post LeBron James’ shocked reaction to Patrick Beverley’s near game-winner for Lakers vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
