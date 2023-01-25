USDA reinstates road work, logging restrictions to Tongass National Forest

Read full article on original website
Biden Reinstates Logging Ban In America’s Largest National Forest
The administration has finalized its reversal of a Trump-era rule that gutted protections across 9 million acres of Alaska's Tongass National Forest.
Biden reinstates restrictions on road-building and logging in Alaska's Tongass
The U.S. Forest Service said that it is reinstating restrictions on road-building and logging in the Tongass National Forest in Alaska, an effort to settle a two-decade long dispute over America's largest temperate rainforest after its Clinton-era protections were rolled back during the Trump administration. Tongass is roughly the size...
Confusion exists between the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and the federal government
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Confusion exists between the 51-year-old Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) and the federal government’s ability to take lands into trust in Alaska. The State of Alaska and U.S. Department of the Interior filed a lawsuit, Tuesday, Jan. 17, against Bryan Newland, the Assistant Secretary...
US moves to protect Minnesota wilderness from planned mine
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Biden administration moved Thursday to protect northeastern Minnesota’s pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining, dealing a potentially fatal blow to a copper-nickel project. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order closing over 350 square miles (900 square kilometers) of the Superior National Forest, in the Rainy River Watershed around the town of Ely, to mineral and geothermal leasing for 20 years, the longest period the department can sequester the land without congressional approval. The order is “subject to existing valid rights,” but the Biden administration contends that Twin Metals Minnesota...
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State
Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire
Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.
Montana Republican Looks to Change Indian Reservation System
A two-page resolution claims Indian reservations were "created in a different time and place and under circumstances that no longer exist."
Nevada lithium mining company cited for endangering habitat of 6-inch desert flower
An Australian mining company has been cited for endangering a 6-inch desert wildflower less than a week after the Department of Energy signed off on a $700 million conditional loan for the company to mine lithium in Nevada. Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC was slapped with a trespass notice by the...
U.S. House Republicans pass bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped
U.S. House Republicans passed a bill Friday to force the White House to make more federal land and waters available for oil and gas development if the president orders the withdrawal of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The bill, passed 221-205, mostly along party lines, would strip the president’s power to remove oil […] The post U.S. House Republicans pass bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
Biden admin moves to protect Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from planned mine
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Biden administration moved Thursday to protect northeastern Minnesota's pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining, dealing a potentially fatal blow to a copper-nickel project.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order closing over 350 square miles (900 square kilometers) of the Superior National Forest, in the Rainy River Watershed around the town of Ely, to mineral and geothermal leasing for 20 years, the longest period the department can sequester the land without congressional approval.The order is "subject to existing valid rights," but the Biden administration contends that Twin Metals Minnesota lost its rights last year,...
Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters
Scientists say sea otters have recently become the main prey of wolves. The post Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters appeared first on Talker.
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
Feds Restore Roadless Rule for Alaska’s Tongass National Forest
On Wednesday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) finalized a rule that will ban logging and road construction on more than nine million acres of public land in Alaska. The contested decision applies to an area within the Tongass National Forest—the nation’s largest national forest, which sits in the southeastern part of the state. The newly-protected area, commonly known as the “roadless area”, is home to a pristine wilderness that’s widely heralded as a hunting and fishing mecca. But it also harbors valuable old-growth timber and the type of rare earth minerals that are highly sought after by mining companies around the world.
Corps of Engineers take on one of their largest projects yet
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In August 2022, the Alaska Corps of Engineers broke ground on one of the largest construction projects in its history. The team of almost 100 employees has spent the last several months excavating 1.3 million cubic yards on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as they start to transform runway 16-24 from 7,500 feet to 10,000 feet long.
Discover the Largest Moose Ever Caught in Idaho
Idaho, a mountainous state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, offers diverse opportunities for hunters. The state is home to a wide variety of animals, including big trophy game like moose. Standing tall at six feet and weighing up to 1400 pounds, some might consider their hunting...
Push to reverse Alaska's ranked choice voting system gains traction
Alaska Republicans are getting behind a push to scrap the state's new ranked choice voting system following bruising defeats in the midterm elections that saw former Gov. Sarah Palin and GOP Senate nominee Kelly Tshibaka fall to their opponents. Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom recently certified an application for a...
Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon
A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products.Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from kangaroo leather that are routinely sold in Oregon, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The measure would impact Nike, which is based in Oregon and the state's largest employer.“It’s unconscionable that millions of native wild animals in Australia have been killed for the sake of high-end soccer cleats worn by a subset of elite soccer players,” Democratic Oregon Sen....
