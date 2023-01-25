SAN ANTONIO — Many Americans will tell you that their favorite food is pizza. If that's you, keep reading, because there's a food truck you'll want to visit. It's called Dough Boy Pizza, and they cater for events, weddings, parties, you name it. But, they're normally parked at El Camino, which is a food truck park downtown, located on 1009 Avenue B.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO