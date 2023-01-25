Read full article on original website
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month
Hungry for a challenge? The 5 best food challenges in San Antonio to conquer
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yours
20-degree drop in temperatures expected for San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Cold weather is on the way San Antonians!. After a warm afternoon expected on Sunday a cold front will approach bringing chances of showers, storms and a 20-degree drop to the Alamo City. This front is also expected to bring needed rain with days of shower...
Rare phenomenon depicts strange clouds in San Antonio skies
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians sent pictures and emails to KENS 5 of a rare phenomenon depicting cloud formations known as "hole punch clouds" or fallstreak holes seen Thursday afternoon. These types of clouds usually show large circular or elliptical formations in what appear to be a cloudy sky...
Another cold front, soggy week ahead for San Antonio
Rain chances are not high, but they're persistent.
KENS 5
Trying Dough Boy Pizza food truck in downtown San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — Many Americans will tell you that their favorite food is pizza. If that's you, keep reading, because there's a food truck you'll want to visit. It's called Dough Boy Pizza, and they cater for events, weddings, parties, you name it. But, they're normally parked at El Camino, which is a food truck park downtown, located on 1009 Avenue B.
Andy's Frozen Custard breaks ground on second San Antonio location in Stone Oak
Joe Shields, car dealer B.J. "Red" McCombs' grandson, is the chain's San Antonio franchisee.
After teasers and anticipation, San Antonio’s Camp Hot Wells is now open
Interest has swirled around a potential opening date for the site, which sits on the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River.
KSAT 12
Rainfall Update: Totals across South Central Texas following Tuesday’s rain
Tuesday brought much-needed rain to parts of South Central Texas as a strong area of low pressure pushed across the state, sparking severe weather in East Texas and snow in North Texas. While it won’t be enough to completely alleviate drought conditions, the rain was certainly welcomed considering January had...
At a Tipping Point: Workers like me feel the pain from San Antonio's lagging construction projects
For individuals who work at those bars and restaurants, the glacial pace of the work isn't just toxic to San Antonio's cultural lifeblood but our livelihoods.
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
KTSA
Speeding driver crashes through fence, rolls vehicle on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital but his next stop may be a jail cell after crashing his vehicle through the gate of a storage facility. KSAT-12 is reporting that at around 9:30 P.M. Thursday, the man was going more than 100 miles per hour on the IH-10 access road near UTSA Boulevard.
Rainfall totals for San Antonio and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — It took more than three weeks of the new year, but Tuesday morning brought healthy showers and sorely needed rain to the San Antonio metro, which for months has experienced extreme or exceptional drought. It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday rain was enough to...
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?
On December 14, 2002, fire fighters were called to the Sunset Terrace Apartments located in the 900 block of San Antonio Avenue in Seguin, Texas. After they extinguished the fire and searched what was left of the scorched apartment, they made a gruesome discovery in the bedroom: The charred remains of a female.
Massive storm causes more than 4,000 power outages in San Antonio
The rainy weather is expected to linger through the afternoon.
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month
San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.
199 new US citizens sworn in during San Antonio ceremony
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 200 new U.S. citizens were sworn in at a naturalization ceremony in San Antonio Friday afternoon. The 199 individuals are from 43 different countries, including Egypt, Ireland and Jamaica. Among them are quadruplets born in Monterrey, Mexico who embarked on the naturalization process six years ago.
DNA confirms skull found near Poteet Flea Market is woman who went missing six years ago
SAN ANTONIO — DNA has confirmed that a human skull found back in Sept. 2021 near the Poteet Flea Market belongs to Maria Jesus Llamas who went missing over six years ago, according to a Facebook page. The post says the family received DNA confirmation of the remains Saturday...
Man dies in accident between SUV and big rig on the northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead after an accident between an SUV and a big rig on the northeast side of San Antonio Friday morning. The accident happened at the 3900 block of Naco Perrin, near the intersection with Nacogdoches and Bulverde Road, around 7:30 a.m. Police say...
KENS 5
San Antonio police chief reacts to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
"It's the definition of 'arrogance of authority,'" SAPD chief William McManus told KENS 5. "It was the opposite of the way things should be done."
British rock band New Order to play first-ever San Antonio concert
The band has played in Texas about a dozen times.
San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years
But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
