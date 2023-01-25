ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trying Dough Boy Pizza food truck in downtown San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats

SAN ANTONIO — Many Americans will tell you that their favorite food is pizza. If that's you, keep reading, because there's a food truck you'll want to visit. It's called Dough Boy Pizza, and they cater for events, weddings, parties, you name it. But, they're normally parked at El Camino, which is a food truck park downtown, located on 1009 Avenue B.
San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years

But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
