ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Update: 14-year-old Ogden girl no longer missing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Ogden on Thursday night has been located. Salt Lake City police issued an urgent plea for help locating a missing teen at 10 p.m. Thursday. A follow-up social media post at 5:14 a.m. Friday said the girl “is no longer missing.”
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house

LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
LEHI, UT
rmef.org

Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains

Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Brigham City waiting on historic recognition

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Sometime next month, Brigham City residents will learn if their town is officially historic. “The National Register Review Board for Utah just reviewed and unanimously approved our nomination for a Brigham City Historic District!” reads a post on social media from the Brigham City Museum of Art & History.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Frontrunner train sees significant delays due to trespasser on tracks

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Frontrunner train delays in both directions were seen Thursday morning following a "train vs. trespasser" incident between the Draper and South Jordan stations. Utah Transit Authority reported a bus bridge was in place between the Draper and South Jordan stations due to the situation.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy