Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KUTV
Protesters gather at Liberty Park after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of people rallied at Liberty Park on Saturday after a disturbing video of the deadly beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was released by Memphis officials. The video released Friday shows the three-minute long attack of Nichols after a traffic stop. Memphis Police...
Gephardt Daily
Liberty Park protest against police brutality turns into march on Salt Lake City streets
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — About 50 people marched along Salt Lake City streets near Liberty Park on Saturday afternoon to protest the killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. Salt Lake City officers provided impromptu traffic control as an organized protest...
ksl.com
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is used to herding a few stray elk, deer or cougars that have wandered into neighborhoods to check out the scenery, or more than likely grab a bite to eat because the snow is so deep in their own backyard.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD condemns deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — In the wake of the public release Friday of video of the Memphis beating death of Tyre Nichols, Salt Lake City police officials have joined the chorus of condemnation. “Tonight, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown and the...
Gephardt Daily
Update: 14-year-old Ogden girl no longer missing
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Ogden on Thursday night has been located. Salt Lake City police issued an urgent plea for help locating a missing teen at 10 p.m. Thursday. A follow-up social media post at 5:14 a.m. Friday said the girl “is no longer missing.”
kjzz.com
Basement explosion blows out windows, starts fire in Utah County home
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Crews in Utah County responded to a Lehi home early Friday morning, after an explosion left a smoldering fire at the residence, authorities confirmed. The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m., Jan. 27, in the area of 300 East and Eagle Crest Drive. According to...
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
KSLTV
Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house
LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
kjzz.com
Body found inside old limestone kiln above Beck Street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was located in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began a short time before 11 a.m. Wednesday when they received a call from a person reporting a possible death.
ABC 4
Utah police officials sound off on Tyre Nichols death, video of fatal arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the public begins to see and process the fatal arrest video of Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, local Utah police departments are also condemning the actions of Memphis Police. The statements being released are included in their entirety below. Salt Lake City.
rmef.org
Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains
Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
KUTV
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
KSLTV
All students contacted following shooting incident in Taylorsville High parking lot
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police said they have identified and made contact with the six teens involved in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School Thursday. Sgt. Jeff Smith with the Taylorsville Police Department told KSL TV that detectives are interviewing the teens, who...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD bike patrol officer finds dope, weapon inscribed with 2nd Amendment in Ballpark neighborhood bust
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bike patrol officer pulled over a motorist for a traffic violation in the Ballpark neighborhood, police said, only to find him armed and holding marijuana and cocaine. “This investigation started at 1:23 p.m.Thursday when an officer assigned to...
KSLTV
‘Ball of fire’: Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline
OREM, Utah – A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit. The terrifying moments were caught by the family’s security camera. The accident happened on Jan. 14 as Jason Hone was working in the...
KSLTV
Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
ksl.com
Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
Gephardt Daily
Brigham City waiting on historic recognition
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Sometime next month, Brigham City residents will learn if their town is officially historic. “The National Register Review Board for Utah just reviewed and unanimously approved our nomination for a Brigham City Historic District!” reads a post on social media from the Brigham City Museum of Art & History.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Frontrunner train sees significant delays due to trespasser on tracks
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Frontrunner train delays in both directions were seen Thursday morning following a "train vs. trespasser" incident between the Draper and South Jordan stations. Utah Transit Authority reported a bus bridge was in place between the Draper and South Jordan stations due to the situation.
Sandy Police led on chase after Midvale man found with drugs causes havoc
Sandy Police and a few victims were witnesses to erratic driving, crashed vehicles, a pulled gun, and then a chase Wednesday morning. The driver faces numerous charges as a result.
Comments / 2