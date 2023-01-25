Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
'Continue applying pressure:' Houston protestors call for justice in Tyre Nichols' death
HOUSTON - Houstonians stood in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols and protestors in Memphis Saturday. Dozens of protestors, including 76-year-old Gloria Rubac of the Worker's World Party, remembered fighting for justice against police brutality decades ago. "As a young person in the 60s and 70s, young people were...
fox26houston.com
Manpreet Singh makes history as first Sikh female judge elected in Harris County
HOUSTON - Houston recently made history by electing its first Sikh female judge. Manpreet "Monica" Singh, was sworn in early January, and she will be serving in the Harris County Civil County Court at Law No. 4. Born and raised in northwest Houston, Singh tells FOX 26 how faith was...
Searching for normalcy: How those impacted by Texas' tornadoes are finding ways to cope
"You miss the downtime. You miss the normal routine. Everything is out of whack," a man whose home was destroyed told ABC13, remembering his life before the destructive tornado hit.
iheart.com
Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?
If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
papercitymag.com
Beachy New Montrose Restaurant Keeps It California Cool — Graffiti Raw Shows Grant Cooper’s Creative Side
The "Ffiti Stack," short for graffiti, is composed in a clear cylinder at Graffiti Raw, the new Houston restaurant. You'll spy layers of shrimp, octopus, tuna, avocado, red onion, and cucumber. The cylinder is slowly lifted off the towering display at the table, and you are offered three different condiments/sauces to flavor it. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
Houston Chronicle
How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home
Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
What Houston's devastating storm system looked like from space
Satellite footage shows just how severe Tuesday's storm was.
Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado
HOUSTON — Frustrated and overwhelmed are just some of the emotions Beamer Place Apartments residents are experiencing after their homes were completely destroyed Tuesday in a tornado. Two days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the NFL Playoffs will be without the Houston Texans and missing out on the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, winning is still going down in H-Town in the form of the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket...
fox26houston.com
How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?
HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
theleadernews.com
Heights UPS delivery driver earns national safety honor
If they have lived or worked in the Heights at any time over the last couple of decades, chances are that residents have had packages delivered to them by United Parcel Service driver Ron Broussard. And there’s also zero chance that any incidents occurring with area delivery drivers have involved Broussard.
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Education Agency denies reapproval for Houston special education school Avondale House, adding strain to underfunded system
Houston Public Media and The Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
fox26houston.com
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop
KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
houston-today.com
Houston mayor asks for calm in face of mill closure
Houston mayor Shane Brienen has a short message for his community. “We’ve been through this before and we’re going to work through this again.”. Just a day after the largest employer in the town, Canfor, announced it was closing its sawmill in April affecting hundreds of workers directly and more people who cut the trees and truck them to the mill, Brienen is advocating for calmness.
multihousingnews.com
Caldwell Opens Houston-Area Luxury Senior Community
Apartments cater to active adults aged 55 and over. Caldwell Communities has opened Cadence Creek at Gosling, a 189-unit senior housing community for active adults aged 55 and over in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. Yardi Matrix data shows that the property is subject to a $26 million construction loan originated by ARC Real Estate Management in 2021. Greystar is providing management services.
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
CNBC
Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory
A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
9 of the best spots for food on a Texas road trip from Houston to Dallas
These delicious detours will get your motor running.
Comments / 4