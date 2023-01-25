ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

iheart.com

Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?

If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Beachy New Montrose Restaurant Keeps It California Cool — Graffiti Raw Shows Grant Cooper’s Creative Side

The "Ffiti Stack," short for graffiti, is composed in a clear cylinder at Graffiti Raw, the new Houston restaurant. You'll spy layers of shrimp, octopus, tuna, avocado, red onion, and cucumber. The cylinder is slowly lifted off the towering display at the table, and you are offered three different condiments/sauces to flavor it. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home

Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?

HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
TEXAS STATE
theleadernews.com

Heights UPS delivery driver earns national safety honor

If they have lived or worked in the Heights at any time over the last couple of decades, chances are that residents have had packages delivered to them by United Parcel Service driver Ron Broussard. And there’s also zero chance that any incidents occurring with area delivery drivers have involved Broussard.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas Education Agency denies reapproval for Houston special education school Avondale House, adding strain to underfunded system

Houston Public Media and The Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop

KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
KATY, TX
houston-today.com

Houston mayor asks for calm in face of mill closure

Houston mayor Shane Brienen has a short message for his community. “We’ve been through this before and we’re going to work through this again.”. Just a day after the largest employer in the town, Canfor, announced it was closing its sawmill in April affecting hundreds of workers directly and more people who cut the trees and truck them to the mill, Brienen is advocating for calmness.
HOUSTON, TX
multihousingnews.com

Caldwell Opens Houston-Area Luxury Senior Community

Apartments cater to active adults aged 55 and over. Caldwell Communities has opened Cadence Creek at Gosling, a 189-unit senior housing community for active adults aged 55 and over in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. Yardi Matrix data shows that the property is subject to a $26 million construction loan originated by ARC Real Estate Management in 2021. Greystar is providing management services.
SPRING, TX
Houston Chronicle

An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower

Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
HOUSTON, TX
CNBC

Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory

A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
HOUSTON, TX

