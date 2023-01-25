Read full article on original website
Former GIPS superintendent Grover takes job in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Dr. Tawana Grover has been named superintendent of schools at a large Iowa district as the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced the former Grand Island school leader will take over there effective July 1 according to NTV's sister station Iowa News Now. “The Board...
Two Rivers: National Thyroid Awareness Month
KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Thyroid Awareness Month. The thyroid is a part of the body many have likely heard about but might not exactly know what its role is. Dr. Aravind Menon from Two Rivers Health Department explains everything you need to know about the thyroid.
Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate local businesses at 104th Annual Meeting
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is holding their Annual Meeting on Monday, January 30. President and CEO Derek Rusher has more about the event, and the importance of celebrating businesses in the area. Location: Younes Conference Center - North. Time: 5:30 p.m. social hour, dinner...
Kearney student Top 10 in State 'What My Mother Means to Me' Essay Contest
KEARNEY, NEB. — After entering an essay contest for her school, one central Nebraska 5th grader got the surprise of a lifetime. Riley Week shared what her mother means to her. “I kind of knew all the words in a way," said Riley Week, a student at Windy Hills...
Young farmers and ranchers make connections at annual gathering
KEARNEY, NEB. — Big dollar, high risk. Agriculture is a tough industry, but it’s also a lifestyle, and it’s especially hard to break into for young farmers and ranchers who are just getting their start. David Schuler’s ranch is proof agriculture is an art. “I like...
Second competency evaluation ordered for Osceola man charged in officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings last year will have a second evaluation done to determine if he is competent to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, faces charges in Adams County District Court of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an...
Cozad woman arrested following pursuit near Overton
OVERTON, Neb. — A Cozad woman has been arrested following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Overton Wednesday night. Mikayla Schooley, 25, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine and outstanding warrants. At approximately, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday,...
Two Rivers: Maintaining your health
KEARNEY, Neb. — Health experts say before we focus on our weight, we should be looking at health maintenance. Erica Carpenter with Two Rivers Public Health Department. Statistically speaking, roughly 45% of all New Year’s resolutions are to lose weight or get in shape. It’s great that people...
Man arrested for hitting and killing Lexington man with truck
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A man accused of hitting and killing a Lexington man with his truck, and then lying about being the driver, has been arrested and will soon face a preliminary hearing. Dawson County Court records say Arturo Navarrete Jr., 20, is charged with motor vehicle homicide...
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in motor vehicle homicide case
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused in the death of a person who was hit by a truck in Lexington last September. Dawson County Court Records say Arturo Navarrete Jr., 20, is charged with motor vehicle homicide and tampering with a witness.
Super Bowl partners with Tri City Auction Center to bid off arcade games
You can feel like a "Super Bowl" winner and take home a unique prize as arcade games from a local bowling alley are auctioned. Tri City Auction Center is partnering with the owner of the former Super Bowl bowling alley in Grand Island to sell unique quarter arcade games. Vaughn...
Pet of the Week: Rocket
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Rocket at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Rocket! I’m a super sweet guy here at the shelter! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. During my stay here staff have found out that I’m a super good cuddler. I would make the perfect lap dog for anyone! I get along great with other dogs, but cats kinda scare me. If you’re interested in me, please stop by the shelter!
Ogallala boys win fifth consecutive Southwest Conference Tournament
KEARNEY. Neb. — Ogallala jumped out to an early lead and won their fifth consecutive conference title beating Gothenburg 60-41 on Saturday at Kearney High School.
Top ranked girl's wrestler signs with Hastings College
AMHERST, Neb. — Amherst Bronco Reagen Gallaway signed her letter of intent on Thursday to wrestle at Hastings College. The top ranked girl’s wrestler in Nebraska won a state title in her first year competing at 138 pounds. The senior had as many as six offers but ultimately...
UNK Wins Another Barnburner, 66-65
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool sunk a free throw with five seconds left and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney got a stop at the other end of the court to stave off an upset bid by Northwest Missouri State, 66-65, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center.
UNK football adds final assistant to coaching staff
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Kenny Zamberlin will be the Lopers offensive graduate assistant and tight ends coach. Zamberlin is the eighth and final assistant (six full-time and two GA's) that Held has hired since...
Quick Bites: Grapefruit Vinaigrette
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George is putting the spotlight on citrus for a new salad dressing recipe. 1.Place everything into a mason jar and shake vigorously. 2.Top salad with it. Our salad consists of spring mix, grilled chicken, grapefruit segments, sunflower seeds and feta cheese.
UNK men can't hang with Bearcats
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State shot 55 percent from the field and was stingy on defense to down Nebraska Kearney, 76-36, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. The seventh-ranked Bearcats (18-2, 11-2) win a fourth straight...
