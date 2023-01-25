Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
fox26houston.com
How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?
HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
KHOU
VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
Deer Park tornado rated EF-3 by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service now confirms the tornado that hit Deer Park near Houston Tuesday will be rated as an EF-3 with a width of a half-mile and a path 18 miles long, It had a maximum wind speed of 140 miles-an-hour.
cw39.com
Severe storms possible in Houston Sunday | How this risk is different from Tuesday’s tornado day
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday will be our last dry day for about a week as we see another significant shift in our weather. It starts this weekend with showers Saturday, then potential strong storms Sunday. The active pattern continues through Thursday of next week. Saturday will be calmer than...
Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado
HOUSTON — Frustrated and overwhelmed are just some of the emotions Beamer Place Apartments residents are experiencing after their homes were completely destroyed Tuesday in a tornado. Two days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can...
CNBC
Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory
A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
KHOU
Deer Park, Pasadena ISDs impacted by tornado, storm that devastated communities
Pasadena ISD will reopen all campuses today except hard-hit Beverly Hills Intermediate. Meanwhile, Deer Park ISD is offering free meals to children in the area.
fox26houston.com
Deer Park ISD schools to reopen Monday following tornado
DEER PARK, Texas - Officials say Deer Park ISD schools will reopen Monday following a tornado that left a trail of damage and knocked out power to some in the community. Multiple tornadoes were confirmed across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, including in Deer Park, and schools had been closed since.
fox26houston.com
Deer Park daycare had nearly 80 kids inside during tornado, sustained major roof damage
DEER PARK, Texas - A daycare in Deer Park is now searching for a temporary facility after part of its building was destroyed by the tornado. The daycare's owner says roughly 80 kids attend the Joyful Kids Learning Center on West Pasadena Blvd. Fortunately, no children were injured. Since Tuesday,...
fox26houston.com
Deer Park daycare partially destroyed by tornadoes
The Joyful Kids Learning Center in Pasadena with nearly 80 kids is now searching for a temporary facility after part of its building was destroyed by the tornado. FOX 26's Natalie Hee reports more on the story.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Deer Park community staple, 'Skate World', severely damaged by EF3 tornado
DEER PARK, Texas - J Malone is the owner of Skate World in Deer Park, it's been in the community since 1977 as it was passed down to him from his father. The rink is booked for birthday parties for the next several weeks, but those parties are now canceled after Tuesday's tornado wreaked havoc throughout the entire establishment.
What Houston's devastating storm system looked like from space
Satellite footage shows just how severe Tuesday's storm was.
KHOU
Video: EF3 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph in Deer Park
Surveillance video at Deer Park's City Hall captured the moment an EF3 tornado swept through the city. Multiple buildings were destroyed.
Searching for normalcy: How those impacted by Texas' tornadoes are finding ways to cope
"You miss the downtime. You miss the normal routine. Everything is out of whack," a man whose home was destroyed told ABC13, remembering his life before the destructive tornado hit.
Video shows Deer Park PD officer take K-9 out of SUV and into safety during EF3 tornado
The officer can be seen in the video running into the gushing winds to save the dog, which was inside a parked patrol car in front of the police station.
fox26houston.com
Trees damaged after Houston-area tornadoes: Should you remove them or save them?
HOUSTON - Many people have trees down and damaged in their yards after Tuesday's tornados. But which trees can be saved and which ones should be removed?. It's best to have an ISA Certified tree trimmer determine whether the tree is still healthy or if branches could come crashing down.
Hubcap Grill Has Some Breaking News...
Ricky Craig is in Santa Fe, Texas. I’m proud to announce Hubcap Grill & Bar coming soon late spring/early summer to. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/hubcap-breaking-news.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
fox26houston.com
62 seniors displaced after Deer Park nursing home destroyed by tornado
DEER PARK, Texas - More than 60 seniors at the San Jacinto Manor nursing home in Deer Park have been displaced by Tuesday's tornado and nearly 100 employees are now without a job. Officials are unsure if the facility will be able to be rebuilt. "I’m overwhelmed and still trying...
