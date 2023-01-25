ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Filipino workers: Oil company abandoned us in Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As Hurricane Ida struck the Louisiana Gulf Coast in August 2021, Renato Decena and Rosel Hernandez watched the storm punch a hole in the roof of the bunkhouse where they were sheltered — abandoned, they allege, by their offshore oil industry employer as the hurricane bore down.
Flipping to Florida-friendly landscaping

The February Master Gardener library topic will identify a few of the detrimental plants commonly found in neighborhoods and in natural areas. These invasive plants should be removed from the landscape. They do great harm to Florida’s ecology and control efforts by the state cost taxpayers millions of dollars every year.
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They are the first decisive legislative votes...
Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado...
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey man who joined a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison for using pepper spray to assault police officers, one of whom died a day after the siege. Julian Khater didn't mention the death...
Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office announced on Saturday. Carney tested positive late Friday using an at-home antigen test after experiencing mild symptoms, according to a news release.
