Come out into the snow and check out these fun events happening in the Dekalb community this Saturday. The Dekalb and Sycamore high school jazz ensembles will collaborate with NIU’s jazz orchestra in a can’t miss performance. The concert will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Egyptian Theater, located at 135 N. second St., DeKalb. This is the sixth annual “Jazz at the Egyptian” performance and is intended for all ages. Adult tickets cost $17, student and senior tickets cost $12 and kids 12 and under get in for $7. Tickets can be bought online at the Egyptian Theater website. Proceeds will go towards Dekalb, Sycamore and NIU music programs.

DEKALB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO