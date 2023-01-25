ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Conor McGregor HIT BY CAR While Riding Bike Days After Being Accused Of Assaulting Woman

The hits keep on coming for Conor McGregor. Days after being accused of physically assaulting a woman, the UFC star was struck by a car while riding his bike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Photos from the scene show his crushed bike sprawled out on the road and the fighter visibly shaken from the accident. McGregor was riding when the driver of a car clipped him, sending him flying through the air. While his bike was mangled from the impact, he was okay — revealing his wrestling training saved his life. View this post on...
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death

LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”

UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023

– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
MMA Fighting

Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC

Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
IOWA CITY, IA
OnlyHomers

Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies

Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
sportszion.com

“You’re a fraud” UFC star Sean Strickland sends cold callout to TikTok star Detroit Self-defense guy

UFC fans don’t usually like their favorite athletes challenging outsiders to full frontal assets owing to skill issues. But some athletes still go out of their way to challenge others in a good old-fashioned mano-e-mano. Sean Strickland has already joined this trend as he challenged one of his online trolls to a fight and beat the bananas out of him.
DETROIT, MI
MMA Fighting

LFA and shenaniginians

BKFC was actually fun last night, PFL sucked ass. honestly, they didn't reward the one guy who came to scrap? Feels like they just wanted Jean in the season, and as long as he won he was getting in. Doesn't make me look forward to the rest of the season.

