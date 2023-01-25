Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor HIT BY CAR While Riding Bike Days After Being Accused Of Assaulting Woman
The hits keep on coming for Conor McGregor. Days after being accused of physically assaulting a woman, the UFC star was struck by a car while riding his bike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Photos from the scene show his crushed bike sprawled out on the road and the fighter visibly shaken from the accident. McGregor was riding when the driver of a car clipped him, sending him flying through the air. While his bike was mangled from the impact, he was okay — revealing his wrestling training saved his life. View this post on...
Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC champ Frank Mir, scores UFC's first NIL deal
The UFC is investing in the future of Bella Mir, who is arguably the biggest potential prospect in women’s MMA. Mir, who is the 20-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, has come to terms with the promotion to be its first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ambassador, the UFC announced on Friday following an initial report from ESPN.
MMAmania.com
Shell-shocked Conor McGregor just got run over by a car, shouts ‘I could have been dead!’ in aftermath video
From Road House to Road Rash. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion Conor McGregor was recently run down by a careless driver while getting in his morning ride, which not only destroyed his bicycle, but also left “Notorious” mangled on one side of his body. Movsar Evloev...
Michael Bisping reacts to the latest “nasty accusation” made against UFC star Conor McGregor: “Either way, it’s certainly not a good look”
Michael Bisping is reacting to the latest ‘nasty accusation’ made against UFC star Conor McGregor. It was just yesterday that news broke that a previous allegation of assault on McGregor’s yacht during his birthday celebrations in Ibiza has been reopened. The UFC star had been cleared of...
Kenny Florian believes PFL’s best heavyweights “can hang” with Francis Ngannou if the promotion signs him
Kenny Florian, a commentator for the Professional Fighters League, believes the promotion’s best heavyweights can hang with Francis Ngannou should the free agent sign with the PFL. Once it was revealed Ngannou was free from his UFC contract many pointed to the PFL as a potential option. Ngannou had...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death
LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
MMAmania.com
Four fighters removed from UFC in latest roster update, including two former champions
UFC 283 went down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) and it featured the retirement of two mixed martial arts (MMA) legends: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Glover Teixeira. Both of them laid their gloves down in the Octagon after suffering defeat inside Jeunesse Arena.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman on yacht in Ibiza: 'It was as if he was possessed'
Conor McGregor is back in the news, and once again it’s for something outside the MMA world. McGregor is under investigation for an alleged attack of a woman on board his yacht in Ibiza in Spain in July 2022, according to a report from Spain’s Majorca Daily Bulletin.
MMA Fighting
Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC
Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
sportszion.com
“The only person I can think of is ‘The Sugar Show’” Sean O’Malley claims himself to be the UFC necessity
In the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Sean O’Malley is one of the most well-known fighters at the time, and he has stated in recent interviews that he believes he has the potential to become the organization’s face in the near future. The 28-year-old fighter began his mixed martial...
Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies
Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
sportszion.com
“You’re a fraud” UFC star Sean Strickland sends cold callout to TikTok star Detroit Self-defense guy
UFC fans don’t usually like their favorite athletes challenging outsiders to full frontal assets owing to skill issues. But some athletes still go out of their way to challenge others in a good old-fashioned mano-e-mano. Sean Strickland has already joined this trend as he challenged one of his online trolls to a fight and beat the bananas out of him.
MMA Fighting
LFA and shenaniginians
BKFC was actually fun last night, PFL sucked ass. honestly, they didn't reward the one guy who came to scrap? Feels like they just wanted Jean in the season, and as long as he won he was getting in. Doesn't make me look forward to the rest of the season.
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor hints at return to the UFC but it won’t be inside the octagon
Conor McGregor will be making a return to the UFC in 2023 but it won’t be inside the cage. The Irishman hasn’t fought in the UFC since July 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg in a freak accident. McGregor has been hinting at...
BBC
Conor McGregor: UFC star says he 'got away with his life' after being knocked off his bike by a car
Conor McGregor says he has "got away with his life" after being knocked off his bicycle by a car. The UFC star posted a video on Instagram of the aftermath of a crash, showing the driver apologising and asking if McGregor is okay. Irish fighter McGregor, 34, appears shaken up...
