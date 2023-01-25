ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers hire big-name head coach

The Carolina Panthers have hired a new head coach, and they went with an experienced candidate. Frank Reich has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach of the Panthers, the team announced on Thursday. Reich, 61, was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for four-plus seasons from 2018-2022. He was fired... The post Panthers hire big-name head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder

The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Panthers Hire Frank Reich; Interim Coach Steve Wilks to Falcons?

The Carolina Panthers have found their next coach ... and it has a direct fluence on the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers have hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role in Carolina, choosing the former pro quarterback over interim Steve Wilks, who led the team to a 6-6 record after Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees linked to another free-agent left fielder

The New York Yankees have taken a conservative and patient approach filling the vacant left field position. While Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera will have a crack at the starting job during spring training, that hasn’t stopped general manager Brian Cashman from connecting with several free-agent options and trade targets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire

The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday. Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history.  However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers

The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a very good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. But the team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a... The post Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Troubled former first-round pick attempting NFL comeback

A former NFL defender is stretching out his calves once again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that ex-San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is attempting to return to the NFL field. He will be signing with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in an effort to show NFL teams that he is ready to play, Rapoport adds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dan Quinn makes major decision about his coaching future

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has made a major decision regarding his future. Quinn has informed teams that he is withdrawing from consideration for head coaching positions and will remain in his current role with the Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Quinn is comfortable in Dallas and wants to win a... The post Dan Quinn makes major decision about his coaching future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Breaking: Carolina Panthers Decided On New Head Coach

The first head coaching vacancy of this year's NFL hiring cycle has been filled. The Carolina Panthers are set to hire former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as their new head coach, the team confirmed on Thursday afternoon. Reich, 61, has some history with the franchise. He was a member ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

NFL Playoffs: Wiesguy's 2 Picks and a Prop for 49ers-Eagles

As the season evolved, these were decidedly the two best teams in the NFC. Philadelphia was that early and San Francisco got there late. Last week, the Eagles definitely had the easier time. The outcome was never in doubt against the Giants while the 49ers found themselves in a slugfest against the Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy