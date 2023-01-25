ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WESH

3 dead in separate Orange County shootings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested

ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Man dies after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting Monday. Just before 5:30 p.m., a shooting was reported near the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road. Responding deputies found a man in his 20s who had been shot. According to the sheriff's office, he died...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Drunk driver hit multiple cars in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — According to Cocoa police, a suspected drunk driver hit multiple cars on State Road 520 between Clearlake Road and Fiske Boulevard. The people who were struck by the alleged drunk driver suffered minor injuries, police said. There are no details yet on the accused driver.
COCOA, FL
cw34.com

Dramatic Video: Hit-and-run driver, passengers found in woods after crashing into car

DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — With the help of a drone, deputies said they were able to apprehend three people that ran into the woods following a hit-and-run in Deltona. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, Jan. 29, a woman was driving south down Catalina Boulevard when an oncoming car drifted across the yellow lines and collided with her vehicle. Luckily her and her child inside were unharmed, but the driver and two passengers fled the car and hid in the woods.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Semitruck overturns in fiery crash on Florida's Turnpike

ORLANDO, Fla. — A semitruck carrying what appear to be new vehicles overturned on its side on a busy Orlando road. The crash happened Tuesday night on Florida's Turnpike south near John Young Parkway. Firefighters were called to put out the flames that erupted from the semitruck. The video...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

72-year-old stroke victim attacked in angry battle over housework

A 72-year-old stroke victim was attacked in an angry battle over housework. The woman, who suffered a stroke in December 2021 and has only minimal use of the left side of her body, was attacked Sunday afternoon by 51-year-old Minette Susan Allen, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WESH

Crash shuts down I-4 westbound near Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash shut down all the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Osceola County Wednesday morning. The accident happened near the World Drive exit at approximately 5:15 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said a septic tanker truck didn’t stop for the traffic ahead, so the truck...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

