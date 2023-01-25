Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Related
WESH
Defense psychologists say man charged with Daytona Beach couple’s murder hears voices
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge in Daytona Beach is considering testimony about whether a man accused of murdering a husband and wife during Bike Week last year is competent to stand trial. Thirty-three-year-old Jean Macean is charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and faces a possible...
WESH
Intense video shows Flagler deputy revive man experiencing possible overdose behind the wheel
A Flagler County sheriff’s deputy is being hailed a hero for helping to resuscitate a man who possibly overdosed. The man was allegedly driving recklessly down U.S. 1 and passed Deputy Stogdan on his way home from work. The driver then crashed into the back of another vehicle, deputies said.
WESH
Central Florida charity volunteer accused of molesting 2 girls; more victims possible
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who volunteered for charity organizations in Central Florida is accused of molesting two girls. Gregory Somers, 41, of Ponte Vedra Beach, was arrested on Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Due to his position working...
1 person killed in Orange County shooting
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening.
WESH
3 dead in separate Orange County shootings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested
ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
WESH
Man dies after Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting Monday. Just before 5:30 p.m., a shooting was reported near the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road. Responding deputies found a man in his 20s who had been shot. According to the sheriff's office, he died...
police1.com
15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Fla. deputies sentenced to 20 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old involved in a shootout with Florida deputies in June 2021 accepted a plea deal last week, which stipulates she will face 20 years in prison followed by 40 years of probation. News 6 Orlando previously reported that Nicole Jackson, who was 14 at...
Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.
click orlando
‘It’s not just the family that is hurting, it’s Orlando:’ Family of well-known promoter speaks out after he was shot, killed
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is surrounding the family of a man shot dead over the weekend during a candlelit vigil where the mother of the victim is now calling for answers. “Why,” Tuwanan Ware said. “You know, again he went to work, children, and here.”. Ware...
WESH
Police: Drunk driver hit multiple cars in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — According to Cocoa police, a suspected drunk driver hit multiple cars on State Road 520 between Clearlake Road and Fiske Boulevard. The people who were struck by the alleged drunk driver suffered minor injuries, police said. There are no details yet on the accused driver.
WESH
Deputies: Pilot seriously injured after small plane crashes in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a pilot was seriously injured after a small plane crashed. A 78-year-old man, identified as Vincent Grasso, was piloting an ultralight airplane when it crashed in the area of the 1400 block of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The...
Janitor, 72, gets trapped in inmate holding cell without food for 3 days while cleaning courthouse
A janitor accidentally got locked inside an inmate holding cell for three days without food while cleaning at the Orange County Courthouse during her cleaning duties, according to the sheriff’s office.
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Hit-and-run driver, passengers found in woods after crashing into car
DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — With the help of a drone, deputies said they were able to apprehend three people that ran into the woods following a hit-and-run in Deltona. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, Jan. 29, a woman was driving south down Catalina Boulevard when an oncoming car drifted across the yellow lines and collided with her vehicle. Luckily her and her child inside were unharmed, but the driver and two passengers fled the car and hid in the woods.
flaglerlive.com
40 Years in Prison for Jevante Hamilton for Overdose Death of Tim Davidson and Other Offenses
When Jevante Hamilton walked into Circuit Judge Chris France’s courtroom this afternoon, he was already carrying a 10-year prison sentence, freshly imposed in Volusia County on charges unrelated to those that brought him back to Flagler County. When he walked out less than an hour later, his sentence had...
WESH
Semitruck overturns in fiery crash on Florida's Turnpike
ORLANDO, Fla. — A semitruck carrying what appear to be new vehicles overturned on its side on a busy Orlando road. The crash happened Tuesday night on Florida's Turnpike south near John Young Parkway. Firefighters were called to put out the flames that erupted from the semitruck. The video...
villages-news.com
72-year-old stroke victim attacked in angry battle over housework
A 72-year-old stroke victim was attacked in an angry battle over housework. The woman, who suffered a stroke in December 2021 and has only minimal use of the left side of her body, was attacked Sunday afternoon by 51-year-old Minette Susan Allen, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
WESH
Crash shuts down I-4 westbound near Celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash shut down all the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Osceola County Wednesday morning. The accident happened near the World Drive exit at approximately 5:15 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said a septic tanker truck didn’t stop for the traffic ahead, so the truck...
fox35orlando.com
Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
click orlando
Seminole home broken into after woman lured by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
Comments / 2