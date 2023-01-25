ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonecrest to receive nearly $375,000 in upgrades to improve athletic complex

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
STONECREST, Ga — The city of Stonecrest has approved funding to improve an athletic complex in Stonecrest off of Covington Highway.

City officials plan to install LED field lights at the Southeast Athletic Complex with the use of about $375,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is part of the $900,000 that will allow the city to expand youth programs.

Recently, The Stonecrest City Council unanimously approved this funding from the funding American Rescue Plan Act.

Stonecrest said the investment would increase visibility, enhance safety, and extend outdoor youth program hours in the park. Stonecrest’s improvement plan includes adding new lights to the soccer fields and maintenance area at the complex.

“We are committed to bringing more amenities and a brighter future to our parks and recreational facility,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble. “Parks are unofficial town squares that unite our communities, and our Parks and Recreation Department provides an essential service to our residents and visitors. These ARPA funds combined with SPLOST revenue from our Fiscal Year 23 Capital Improvements Budget will help us continue to build outdoor gems that will draw our community together for generations.”

The city expects to save money from the LED lights in the long run, given that it is more energy efficient.

“LED sports lighting is more energy efficient than traditional lighting methods,” said Ben Dillard, Director of Parks and Recreation. “This one-time federal funding provides an opportunity to activate our fields for longer durations and reduce the City’s operational costs.”

