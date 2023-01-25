By now, we all know about the egg shortage. The avian flu and the need to destroy many birds led to shortages, high prices and even smuggling. The Herald Online reports a store with two York County locations and one Gaston County location plans to sell them this week for $2.99. Saltwater Markets in Clover and Fort Mill drew crowds on Tuesday with the sale. People desperately seeking eggs scrambled to get there early in the morning to avoid missing out. They advertised the “below cost” sale on their Facebook page. And, the market brought 150 dozen eggs to each store. The store points out they require at least one other purchase at the market in order for the lower egg price to be valid. And, anyone who shopped for eggs lately realizes how high they are. Some stores sell a dozen for $5 or more. Of course, the supply is first come, first served.

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO