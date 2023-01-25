Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Myers Park Baptist Church hosts ‘Confronting Whiteness’ conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Myers Park Baptist Church is hosting a ‘Confronting Whiteness’ two-day conference this weekend in Charlotte.
WCNC
Saturday, January 28th, Cinergy will be hosting the first-ever “Box Office Binge”
“Box Office Binge” offers Cinergy’s Elite Rewards Members a $15 movie ticket at their local Cinergy to enjoy a full day of unlimited movies in all formats, during all showtimes. Elite Rewards Members will also receive unlimited free popcorn all day!. Becoming an Elite Rewards Member is free...
country1037fm.com
Coffee Company In Charlotte North Carolina Launching Special Brews And Pastry
Attention coffee lovers, there’s a new brew in town. Locally owned CHNO coffee company in Charlotte, North Carolina launches their ready-to-drink cold brews. And, they even plan to offer pastry starting January 28. According to AXIOS, owner Carlea Recinos likens the concept to a subscription service without the recurring fees. CHNO features a weekly customizable menu of cold brews and pastry options. And, the pastries come from local bakeries on a rotating basis. First, customers place orders every Saturday starting at midnight. Then, orders close the following Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Finally, customers pick up orders the following Friday from 6:30-11 a.m. This week orders open January 28, with pick Friday, February 3 at 1200 S. Graham St. And,there is no minimum or maximum for the cold brew. This week’s pastry partner is Dulce Dreams Cafe.
southernhomemagazine.com
Designer Mary Tobias Miller Brings Breath of Fresh Air to Charlotte Home
Mary Tobias Miller loves a good design challenge. So when her clients reached out to her about their new home in the Eastover neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, Miller was not intimidated by the home’s eyesore of an interior. “The home was heavy and dark with an Asian flair, and just about every room featured oversized cornice boards that made each space feel even darker,” the designer says.
country1037fm.com
Gallery: Our Night With Barry Manilow In Charlotte North Carolina
There are few artists who thrill me like Barry Manilow. Now, I realize that confession may be a little puzzling coming from someone who makes a living playing country music. However, I view music as I view food. So, no matter what the cuisine, there are good foods and bad foods. And, I enjoy good food regardless of the type of cuisine. Therefore, I love good music and artists regardless of the genre. And, Barry Manilow is simply one of the greats. My mom always loved his songs, and we watched his HBO specials together when I was just a kid. So, that’s probably where my admiration for his talent began. First of all, the man is 79 years old. It’s honestly amazing he still has the energy and stamina to tour at that age. Plus, his voice is still as silky smooth and strong as I remember it decades ago.
ourstate.com
Carolina Candy Land
Named for North Carolina’s state bird, the cardinal, these soft, crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth mints have been made by Piedmont Candy Company since 1933, when founder Edward Ebelein revived the brand from his previous business. Piedmont Candy remained in Ebelein’s family until 1987, when another Tar Heel family took on the mantle of making the sweets.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area
If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Meals On Wheels In Need of Volunteers
If you live in Cabarrus County and have some spare time, Meals on Wheels could really use your help. They are dealing with a shortage of volunteers and are looking for folks to help deliver hot meals to homebound seniors. According to WBTV, there is a shortage of volunteers statewide....
QSR magazine
Vitality Bowls Opens New Unit in Charlotte, North Carolina
Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood restaurant brand that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, announced today the opening of a new café in Charlotte. “I’m looking forward to sharing the Vitality Bowls experience with the Charlotte community,” says Karthick Natarajan, owner of Vitality Bowls...
WBTV
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30th.
‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. The No. 1 goal of these express bus routes is to cut the ride time for students and the drive time for drivers. Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
Charlotte Stories
America’s Largest Car Show Coming To Concord
a Warner Bros. Discovery company, today announced the 2023 HOT ROD Power Tour in celebration of HOT ROD’s 75th anniversary. The HOT ROD Power Tour Driven By Continental Tire will be heading to Concord this coming June. As America’s largest traveling car show, more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes and models will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts. The tour will feature over 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events such as drag racing, autocross and live entertainment.
Kannapolis family who experienced homelessness gets new house
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Kannapolis family has a new place to call home. Yesenia Rios left New York with her two young children five years ago in the hopes of getting a fresh start in the Carolinas. The mother ran into unexpected challenges after arriving in Kannapolis and found...
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville Birthday promotion a ‘piece of cake’
HUNTERSVILLE – What better way to celebrate a birthday than with cake!. Members of Huntersville’s Anniversary Committee passed out birthday cake and swag to patrons at Lowes Foods on Boren Street last week to spread the word about the town’s 150th birthday party next month. Lowes Foods...
country1037fm.com
If You Need Eggs Stop By This South Carolina Location For A Good Deal
By now, we all know about the egg shortage. The avian flu and the need to destroy many birds led to shortages, high prices and even smuggling. The Herald Online reports a store with two York County locations and one Gaston County location plans to sell them this week for $2.99. Saltwater Markets in Clover and Fort Mill drew crowds on Tuesday with the sale. People desperately seeking eggs scrambled to get there early in the morning to avoid missing out. They advertised the “below cost” sale on their Facebook page. And, the market brought 150 dozen eggs to each store. The store points out they require at least one other purchase at the market in order for the lower egg price to be valid. And, anyone who shopped for eggs lately realizes how high they are. Some stores sell a dozen for $5 or more. Of course, the supply is first come, first served.
qcitymetro.com
Beyond Open announces $5.9 million in first-round grants
Foundation For The Carolinas officially completed the first round of grant funding for Beyond Open, a $20 million effort to support “diverse-owned” small businesses in Charlotte. In total, Beyond Open will distribute $5.9 million to first-round grantees, with packages ranging from $5,000 to upwards of $250,000. Of the...
WCNC
Horizon Eye Care can satisfy your needs!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we were joined by Dr. Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care, to talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer. “The most common surgeries people may know about are non-surgical treatments such as BOTOX and fillers that do not require surgery” says Dr. Tomasko.
weeklypostnc.com
Why Are My Fingers Numb?
CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
Gaston County mill getting new life as affordable apartment building
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — John Askew Smith not only founded the town of Bessemer City in 1893, but he also built the Osage Mill just three years later, quickly becoming one of the largest textile mills in town. About a century after the mill went up, the 250,000-square-foot building went largely vacant in 1995.
Comments / 0