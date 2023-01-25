Two bills being proposed in state legislatures in the Mountain West differ completely on how to manage the region’s wild horse and burro population. Colorado lawmakers are trying to prevent equine slaughter by making it a crime if a buyer “knows or should reasonably know” that the animal would be killed for human consumption. Meanwhile, the Wyoming legislature is considering close to the opposite: a resolution calling for the gathering of wild horses for meat.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO