Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
New water efficiency scorecard says much of the Mountain West isn't making the grade
As the West grapples with a long-running drought, a new report suggests states across the region can be doing a lot more to improve water efficiency and conservation. L ast we ek, the nonprofit Alliance for Water Efficiency published a scorecard ranking states based on their laws and policies that promote the efficient use of water. It considers 23 different policies — from how states regulate water utilities to drought planning — and gives each state a score.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Mental health provider shortages have Mountain West officials searching for solutions
Mountain West states are reporting shortages of mental health care professionals like psychiatrists and counselors as demand for services is on the rise. Federal data shows more than 70 percent of Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Nevada residents live in designated mental health shortage areas – among the highest rates in the country. The federal government estimates that the country needs thousands of mental health providers just to fill current coverage gaps.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's AG calls Caldwell School District's LGBTQ+ policy 'dangerous,' asks for details on where it's from
The State Attorney General’s office is scrutinizing a policy proposal drafted by the Caldwell School Board which outlines best practices for LGBTQ+ students. This comes a few weeks after a board meeting discussing the policy ended in chaos. In a tweet posted on Monday, Attorney General Raúl Labrador said...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Colorado and Wyoming lawmakers propose opposing bills for wild horse management
Two bills being proposed in state legislatures in the Mountain West differ completely on how to manage the region’s wild horse and burro population. Colorado lawmakers are trying to prevent equine slaughter by making it a crime if a buyer “knows or should reasonably know” that the animal would be killed for human consumption. Meanwhile, the Wyoming legislature is considering close to the opposite: a resolution calling for the gathering of wild horses for meat.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Fish and Game wants to reduce the wolf population by 60%
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants the state’s wolf population to be reduced by approximately 60% from 2021 numbers. That’s according to an initial overview of a new statewide wolf management plan presented by department staff to the Fish and Game Commission Thursday. On average, there...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What the end of Time's Up means for the future of the #MeToo movement
Time’s Up, the anti-harassment group, is shutting down and giving its remaining funding to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. Time’s Up sprung up in the early days of the #MeToo movement and was aimed at protecting women from harassment. But in 2021, two of its leaders resigned after revelations that they helped cover up allegations of sexual harassment against then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 27, 2023
A bill has been introduced banning "vaccine materials" in food, the Attorney General is questioning the legality of LGBTQ+ policies that are in place in many schools, Lori Daybell is asking for her case to be dismissed and we take a look at what will happen if Medicaid expansion ends and how it could impact rural hospitals in Idaho.
Comments / 0