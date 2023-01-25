ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man arrested after opening fire on his own car while it was being stolen, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — A man is facing charges after his car was stolen in midtown Atlanta on Monday night, according to police.

Investigators say that Christopher Rice, 28, left his car running at the intersection of 3rd St. NE and Myrtle St. NE just after 9:30 p.m.

When Rice walked away from the running car, police say a suspect got into it and started driving away.

Rice then pulled out a gun and began firing at his own car and the suspect inside. Witnesses reported hearing several shots in the area.

Police later found Rice’s car abandoned. It’s unclear if anything had been taken out of it.

Rice was arrested for reckless conduct and taken to the Fulton County Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.

Officers are still working to identify the suspect who stole Rice’s car.

No one was injured.

Comments / 24

Connie Inglett
2d ago

Sorry I just have to go to jail. My car-I would’ve shot the tires out from under it. But also don’t be dumb leaving your car running and unlocked 🤨

Reply
13
Julie Holsenbeck
2d ago

If his body was threatened he could have loaded them with lead. Law not on your side for stupidity.. walking away from your unlocked running car.. duh. Legal gun owners know the laws.

Reply(1)
9
here'smy2cents.
2d ago

well..it could've been worse if he struck a bystander..but think most would want to protect what's theirs..people are sick of criminals.

Reply
8
 

