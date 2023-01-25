Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lancers legend gets win No. 400
BROOKFIELD — Dan Wandrey’s immediate present — and future plans — were foggy, at best. As a young husband and father, Wandrey dropped out of UW-Whitewater in the mid-1980s. He worked a variety of jobs that fit with his suddenly frenetic home life. Through it all,...
middletontimes.com
Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn resigns
Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn resigned Thursday./Times-Tribune photo by Mary Langenfeld. Middleton High School football coach Jason Pertzborn resigned Thursday citing personal reasons. Pertzborn, who was also a Business Education teacher at MHS, resigned from that position, as well. The Middleton-Cross Plains School Board unanimously approved both resignations. Pertzborn had...
Wisconsin's only Black ski club works to diversify winter sports
The Ebony Ice Ski Club is an offshoot of the National Brotherhood of Skiers; the second largest ski organization, second only to the Olympics.
nbc15.com
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School is working with the police department to investigate alleged harassment within the high school’s football program, the superintendent and principal revealed Friday morning in a joint letter sent to families. Superintendent Dana Monogue and the high school’s principal Peg...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
CBS 58
Brewers legend Bob Uecker turns 89 today
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We know him as the voice of Brewers baseball. The Brewers legend turns 89 today. Uecker played in the MLB from 1962-1967, including two seasons with the Milwaukee Braves. Following his baseball career, Uecker began his broadcasting career. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
Briggs & Stratton to lay off 160 Wisconsin employees
Briggs & Stratton has ceased production at its Wauwatosa plant, resulting in 160 layoffs, TMJ4 News has confirmed.
Channel 3000
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
CBS 58
5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
Do You Know the Tragic Tale Behind One of Wisconsin’s Most Famous Shipwrecks?
Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.
milwaukeemag.com
4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
shepherdexpress.com
What’s Next for the Jazz Estate?
Jazz can be as intimate as any chamber music, or poetry reading, or any brooding songwriter softly strumming a small acoustic guitar. The performance space itself can make a huge difference. If you wanted to literally feel a grand piano's tickling upper registers, sharpest voicings or resounding percussive harmonics, or...
nbc15.com
Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
WISN
Fundraiser planned to help Lopez Bakery
MILWAUKEE — A longtime Milwaukee staple, Lopez Bakery, is temporarily closed. Now, the community is showing support for the business with a fundraiser. From humble beginnings half a century ago, Lopez Bakery has a rich history in Milwaukee. Owner Jorge Lopez's father immigrated to this country with a dream.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee family-owned Lopez Bakery falls on hard times
MILWUAKEE - Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, located on Milwaukee's south side, is supposed to be celebrating its 50th anniversary; instead, they wonder how long they can stay open. "I'm seeing all of these businesses close," said Owner Cynthia Lopez. "This is 50 years for us. 50 years." A milestone anniversary...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Toxicology expert testifies
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was lengthy testimony on Thursday, Jan. 26 from a toxicology expert for Mark Jensen's defense – that Julie Jensen died from ethylene glycol poisoning. But she could not determine whether it was homicide or suicide. "There is no way to just look at an ethylene...
thefabricator.com
Kapco Metal Stamping hires VP of manufacturing
Kapco Metal Stamping, Grafton, Wis., part of the Kacmarcik Enterprises family of companies, has announced that Michael Scharinger has joined the company as vice president of manufacturing. He previously served as vice president of operations for the Vollrath Co. The company, a contract manufacturer of metal components with capabilities including...
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
