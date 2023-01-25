ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami New Times

City of Miami Reneges on Million-Dollar Contribution to Black-Led Nonprofit

More than a year after Mayor Francis Suarez presented an oversized, million-dollar check to the Black-led nonprofit Circle of Brotherhood, the City of Miami has reneged on the contribution. Suarez presented the check to the Circle of Brotherhood at an October 2021 ceremony, praising the organization for its work setting...
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message

The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Greg Louganis speaks out on Florida's LGBTQ law before Swimming Hall of Fame reopening

FORT LAUDERDALE — Olympic diving legend Greg Louganis acknowledges a strong relationship with South Florida despite being a Californian. The four-time Olympic gold medalist attended the University of Miami for two years and trained for three years at Mission Bay leading up to the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul. He’s also trained periodically at the famed Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center that houses the International Swimming Hall of Fame.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Roads to Avoid During the 2023 Life Time Miami Marathon

The Miami Marathon is upon us. Starting at the crack of dawn on Sunday, more than 15,000 people from across the globe will flood the streets of Miami for the annual race, which begins at the Miami-Dade Arena (formerly known as the FTX Arena), runs across the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive, circles back downtown, and loops through Coconut Grove before heading north to the finish line at Bayfront Park.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
FLORIDA STATE
TravelPulse

7 New Hotels Heating Up South Florida in 2023

South Florida’s hotel scene is always often changing, with new additions popping up frequently. From waterfront resorts to downtown high-rises, travelers to South Florida have lots of new properties to choose from that include amenities like rooftop pools and private patios with outdoor showers. Whether your next trip to South Florida is to West Palm, Fort Lauderdale, or Miami check out the latest hotel openings.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

South Floridians react to Tyre Nichols' violent arrest video

MIAMI - On Friday night, South Floridians reacted to the release of the video showing Memphis police officers' violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. He would later die from his injuries.  A community activist told CBS4 he watched the beating in horror.  "Inconceivable." In a word, lawyer and immediate past president of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Stephen Johnson, described what he saw as "inconceivable." "The last word I heard him say on the videos I watched was mom, and I couldn't," said Johnson.Johnson was horrified by the death of Tyre Nichols. "A lack of value for the life...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested after being caught breaking into South Beach building

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was arrested after, police and witnesses said, he was busted while breaking into a building in Miami Beach. 7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers on Saturday morning as they collected evidence in the area of 15th street, near Pennsylvania Avenue. Witness...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway reopens after reported seaplane landing

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway hours after a reported rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Drivers Beware: Road Closures Taking Place This Weekend for Miami Marathon

Nearly 20,000 people are expected to take part in the annual Miami Marathon this weekend - and with the event comes road closures across both downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The 26.2-mile event and the 13.1-mile half marathon start at 5:55 a.m. in front of the Miami-Dade Arena before runners travel across the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive and eventually come back around through Coconut Grove.
MIAMI, FL

