Miami's Mayor Delivers "State Of The City" Address
Mayor Francis Suarez says the state of the city is strong with a 1.5% unemployment rate and a 12-percent growth rate.
Miami New Times
City of Miami Reneges on Million-Dollar Contribution to Black-Led Nonprofit
More than a year after Mayor Francis Suarez presented an oversized, million-dollar check to the Black-led nonprofit Circle of Brotherhood, the City of Miami has reneged on the contribution. Suarez presented the check to the Circle of Brotherhood at an October 2021 ceremony, praising the organization for its work setting...
NBC Miami
‘This is My Residence': Facing Calls to Resign, North Miami Beach Mayor Speaks Out
“I want to let everybody know and I want it to be clear that I have always been a resident of North Miami Beach.”. That’s the message of North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo to the thousands of residents he was elected to serve. DeFillipo took NBC 6 to...
miamitimesonline.com
Absence of North Miami Beach Black commissioners sends message
The racial divide in North Miami Beach city government is coming to a head, with white commissioners “standing by their man,” Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, regardless of growing evidence that he has moved to Davie in violation of the city charter. Meanwhile, the city’s Black commissioners are making themselves...
Greg Louganis speaks out on Florida's LGBTQ law before Swimming Hall of Fame reopening
FORT LAUDERDALE — Olympic diving legend Greg Louganis acknowledges a strong relationship with South Florida despite being a Californian. The four-time Olympic gold medalist attended the University of Miami for two years and trained for three years at Mission Bay leading up to the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul. He’s also trained periodically at the famed Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center that houses the International Swimming Hall of Fame.
7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued in Florida, 25 charged: Details about Operation Nightingale
Three Florida nursing schools sold thousands of fake nursing diplomas worth millions in a scheme that allowed aspiring nurses to bypass the required training to become licensed nurses, federal prosecutors have said. The three accredited nursing schools were all located in South Florida. West Palm Beach school involved:West Palm-area nursing...
SWFL health leaders react to fake nursing degree scandal
Authorities three Florida schools sold nursing diplomas to more than 7600 students for $15,000 a piece.
Miami New Times
Roads to Avoid During the 2023 Life Time Miami Marathon
The Miami Marathon is upon us. Starting at the crack of dawn on Sunday, more than 15,000 people from across the globe will flood the streets of Miami for the annual race, which begins at the Miami-Dade Arena (formerly known as the FTX Arena), runs across the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive, circles back downtown, and loops through Coconut Grove before heading north to the finish line at Bayfront Park.
NBC Miami
‘This Went Way Overboard': Retired Asst. Chief of Miami Police Reacts to Tyre Nichols Bodycam
As law enforcement in South Florida prepared for possible demonstrations following the release of videos showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, a retired assistant police chief said the officers' actions went "way overboard." Four different videos showed the officers pulling Nichols out of his car, pepper spraying, kicking...
Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police Sergeant signs off on radio following forced retirement
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police Sergeant went off on the radio after saying she was forced to retire. Madelin Garcia, a 30-year veteran on the force, signed off over the radio for all to hear her opinions on the Miami police force and the state of the department. “To...
Retiring police sergeant denounces department in scathing radio farewell
South Florida police are reviewing an incident after a police sergeant aired her grivenaces over the police radio about her department and it's chief while announcing her retirement on Thursday.
TravelPulse
7 New Hotels Heating Up South Florida in 2023
South Florida’s hotel scene is always often changing, with new additions popping up frequently. From waterfront resorts to downtown high-rises, travelers to South Florida have lots of new properties to choose from that include amenities like rooftop pools and private patios with outdoor showers. Whether your next trip to South Florida is to West Palm, Fort Lauderdale, or Miami check out the latest hotel openings.
South Floridians react to Tyre Nichols' violent arrest video
MIAMI - On Friday night, South Floridians reacted to the release of the video showing Memphis police officers' violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. He would later die from his injuries. A community activist told CBS4 he watched the beating in horror. "Inconceivable." In a word, lawyer and immediate past president of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Stephen Johnson, described what he saw as "inconceivable." "The last word I heard him say on the videos I watched was mom, and I couldn't," said Johnson.Johnson was horrified by the death of Tyre Nichols. "A lack of value for the life...
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after being caught breaking into South Beach building
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was arrested after, police and witnesses said, he was busted while breaking into a building in Miami Beach. 7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers on Saturday morning as they collected evidence in the area of 15th street, near Pennsylvania Avenue. Witness...
WSVN-TV
Testimony continues in trial of former South Florida teacher accused of inappropriate interactions with female students
MIAMI (WSVN) - A former teacher was back in court, facing his accuser years after he was arrested for betraying the trust of his students. “It’s impacted every day of my life for the last, nearly seven years, and it’s been difficult,” said the alleged victim. A...
fortlauderdale.gov
WSVN-TV
Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway reopens after reported seaplane landing
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway hours after a reported rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
NBC Miami
Drivers Beware: Road Closures Taking Place This Weekend for Miami Marathon
Nearly 20,000 people are expected to take part in the annual Miami Marathon this weekend - and with the event comes road closures across both downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The 26.2-mile event and the 13.1-mile half marathon start at 5:55 a.m. in front of the Miami-Dade Arena before runners travel across the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive and eventually come back around through Coconut Grove.
