Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?

The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Broadcaster Fired Over Harassment Allegations

An NBA broadcaster is looking for a new team. According to the New York Post, New York Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of verbal harassment were looked into by the network's research department. Brown worked with Ed Cohen on Knicks radio games heard on ESPN New York's 98.7 FM. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and had been with MSG since 2008.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus

Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
Is The Rock going to be entering the WWE Royal Rumble?

WWE presents the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, Jan. 28. Will The Rock be a competitor in the Royal Rumble match?. One of the most anticipated professional wrestling events of the year is WWE’s Royal Rumble. On Saturday, Jan. 28, WWE presents their 36th edition of the premium live event. The show is headlined by two Royal Rumble matches, in which the winner of the over-the-top rope battle royals will earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, Calif.
'Fire Country' Star Diane Farr Previews Special Episode Airing After AFC Championship Game (Exclusive)

Fire Country is CBS' hot (no pun intended) new show, and fans are going to be for a treat this weekend. The series won't air during its original time Friday night as a special episode will debut after the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Diane Farr, who plays Sharon on Fire County, revealed what viewers can expect from the special episode.
