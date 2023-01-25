Read full article on original website
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Kendrick Perkins shreds LeBron's MVP case.
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
An NBA broadcaster is looking for a new team. According to the New York Post, New York Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of verbal harassment were looked into by the network's research department. Brown worked with Ed Cohen on Knicks radio games heard on ESPN New York's 98.7 FM. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and had been with MSG since 2008.
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
The former basketball player later filed a restraining order against the man, who is now also suing Barnes.
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
Michele Tafoya questions Lisa Guerrero’s recent memoir reveal about miscarriage.
WWE presents the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, Jan. 28. Will The Rock be a competitor in the Royal Rumble match?. One of the most anticipated professional wrestling events of the year is WWE’s Royal Rumble. On Saturday, Jan. 28, WWE presents their 36th edition of the premium live event. The show is headlined by two Royal Rumble matches, in which the winner of the over-the-top rope battle royals will earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, Calif.
NCIS: Hawai'i is in its second season, and the show has been a wild ride since it premiered in 2021. But as Season 2 winds down, fans will likely be in a few surprises in the next few episodes. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey, who teased what fans can expect from the rest of the season.
Fire Country is CBS' hot (no pun intended) new show, and fans are going to be for a treat this weekend. The series won't air during its original time Friday night as a special episode will debut after the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Diane Farr, who plays Sharon on Fire County, revealed what viewers can expect from the special episode.
