ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Delivery driver guilty of killing woman, setting fire

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kRLhwme00

An appliance delivery man was convicted Wednesday of beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire at her Florida home.

A Palm Beach County circuit judge convicted Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 24, of first-degree murder, burglary and arson following a three-day bench trial, according to court records. He faces a mandatory life sentence at an April 5 hearing.

Dupre Lachazo and another man delivered a washer and dryer purchased from Best Buy to Evelyn Smith Udell’s Boca Raton home in August 2019, officials said. After installing the appliances, the other man went outside and reported hearing screams minutes later. He found the victim on the floor and called 911. Dupre Lachazo drove off in the delivery truck but was later stopped by a responding officer, investigators said.

Police found a rubber mallet used in the attack and a can of paint thinner used to start the fire next to Udell's body. Prosecutors said both had Dupre Lachazo's fingerprints on them. Investigators also found that the woman's wallet had been disturbed, suggesting theft as a motive for the attack.

Defense attorneys didn’t deny that Dupre Lachazo attacked the older woman but argued the slaying wasn't premeditated or intentional.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two Florida police officers charged for allegedly beating homeless man

Two police officers are among the three people charged in connection with the beating of a homeless man in Florida last year. Both officers were removed from active duty before being fired from the department, police chief George Fuente said.According to an affidavit, Hialeah Police Department officers Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano were working an afternoon patrol shift together on Dec. 17, 2022, when they were dispatched to Los Tres Conejitos Bakery in a Hialeah shopping plaza. The two officers "made contact" with Jose Ortega Gutierrez, who was then handcuffed and put in the backseat of Orfila's police vehicle. The affidavit...
HIALEAH, FL
iheart.com

New Jersey Man Arrested For Claiming To Have A "Bomb In The Bag" At PBIA

A New Jersey man is facing charges in a bomb scare at Palm Beach International Airport last night. Concourse C had to be evacuated after passengers boarding a Frontier Airlines flight bound for Philadelphia said they heard 66-year old John Magee say "I have a bomb in the bag" as he slammed a large bag onto the ground.
PALM BEACH, FL
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
207K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy