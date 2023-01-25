Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure agreement with US military

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an infrastructure agreement with the United States Military with the aim to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal property.

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between Texas and the US Military is a 10-year agreement that will authorize the Texas Department of Transportation to complete roadway maintenance and repair projects as well as purchase bulk material through a state-federal partnership.

The Governor’s Office said the agreement is anticipated to decrease project lead time, reduce civilian staff burden, and save an estimated 25% in costs to all participating military installations.

“I’m proud to sign the largest S-IGSA between a state and the U.S. military,” Abbott said. “By entering this partnership between the State of Texas and the U.S. Military, we are ensuring infrastructure projects at our bases are built faster and more efficiently to support growth and development in these important communities.

Last year, Abbott signed House Bill 3399 allowing TxDOT to provide road services on federal military property. Discussions on (S-IGSA) began after the authorization of that bill.