Muskogee, OK

Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee

By Ali Meyer/KFOR, Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 3 days ago

MUSKOGEE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma “meteor hunters” are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.

Multiple surveillance cameras in the area captured the meteor traveling across the sky Thursday night . Some meteor hunters have found fragments of the space rock during their search.

Reberto Vargas and his friend are among the few who have found fragments of the Muskogee Meteorite.

“And I looked down and I just, I couldn’t believe it. And I just bent over and picked it up and sure enough it was a meteorite.” Vargas said.

Mike Hankey from the American Meteor Society says it’s the story hidden inside the rocks that sets them apart.

“Crack a meteorite open, you look at it inside it’s like literally going back to the very origins of our solar system.” said Hankey.

Vargas said that based on video evidence and radar, the meteor ranged in size from a basketball to a shopping cart before it broke apart in the atmosphere.

Officials believe the meteorite broke into hundreds of pieces and experts say there should be plenty of fragments left to be found.

