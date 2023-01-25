ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KGET

The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

“Sometimes they need protection from their own parents” KHSD teacher told New York Times

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LGBTQ+ concerns in Kern County schools is getting renewed attention after the New York Times reported a Kern High School District teacher helped students socially transition at school without their parent’s knowledge. The report notes teachers and staff at schools in California are not required to disclose information about a student’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Eyewitness News chief meteorologist celebrates 20 years

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — We here at Eyewitness News celebrated Chief Meteorologist Miles Muzio's 20-year anniversary with KBAK/KBFX. January 6th marked the day he started at the station two decades ago. Before coming back to Bakersfield, Miles had been working at a station in Hartford, Connecticut. Miles had previously...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Change comes to city Planning Commission

Under a new ordinance that took effect Jan. 7, Delano’s Planning Commission is changed from seven members to five with appointees selected by each member of the City Council. Selections were made from among people who filed applications. They include past members of the commission. Mayor Joe Alindajao chose...
DELANO, CA
KGET 17

Light a Candle for Loved One at The Park at River Walk

Be Finally Free spokespeople Debbie Ormonde and Vanessa Hooker joined 17 news to preview the Light a Candle for a Love One event happening Thursday. Light a Candle for a Loved One event provides an opportunity for addicts, their families and anyone who has lost a loved one to addiction or addiction-related crime to learn about community resources, hear personal stories of how addiction has impacted families and receive encouragement and support.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern counts its homeless population

Kern County, in partnership with the city and local nonprofits, conducted its annual tally of the unsheltered Wednesday morning in an effort to better understand the needs of its homeless population and secure much-needed federal funding. “This year it went fabulously,” said Anna Laven, executive director of the Bakersfield Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ

Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

24-year anniversary since Bakersfield snowfall

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, Jan. 25, 2023, marks the 24th anniversary of the last measurable snowfall in Bakersfield. The south valley received 4-6 inches of snow on this date in 1999. It created a rare winter wonderland in Bakersfield. Do you have photos from that snow day? Share...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Shasta

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Shasta. Shasta is shy at first, but warms up to kids and adults quickly. Shasta is a little over a year old and is a terrier mix. Shasta has a calm and sweet demeanor for being in her puppy years. She enjoys having her coat brushed, car rides and doesn’t like treats.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New future begins for detention deputies after pay increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of applicants stood in line at a recruitment event Wednesday to sign up to join the Sheriff’s Office as a detention deputy. A day Kern County Detentions Officer Association President Brian Andrews has looked forward to since the board of supervisors approved the 22% pay raise for detention deputies. A […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Foothill High to hold Hall of Fame dinner

Mike Maggard and Ned Perminter joined 17 news to talk about Foothill High School’s upcoming Hall of Fame dinner on March 25 at the Bakersfield Country Club. The Foothill High Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the achievements of its alumni who have accomplished their dreams and aspirations, according to Maggard.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Meet Billie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to Billie! Billie is a sweet bundle of energy despite sleeping during her guest appearance. She is only around seven weeks old and the shelter believes that she is a Queensland mix. Billie has sisters and brothers at the shelter as well, all of whom are searching for their forever home.
KERN COUNTY, CA

