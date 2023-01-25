Be Finally Free spokespeople Debbie Ormonde and Vanessa Hooker joined 17 news to preview the Light a Candle for a Love One event happening Thursday. Light a Candle for a Loved One event provides an opportunity for addicts, their families and anyone who has lost a loved one to addiction or addiction-related crime to learn about community resources, hear personal stories of how addiction has impacted families and receive encouragement and support.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO