The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated […]
“Sometimes they need protection from their own parents” KHSD teacher told New York Times
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LGBTQ+ concerns in Kern County schools is getting renewed attention after the New York Times reported a Kern High School District teacher helped students socially transition at school without their parent’s knowledge. The report notes teachers and staff at schools in California are not required to disclose information about a student’s […]
2 garden-themed events to take place in Bakersfield
With Spring approaching, many people are getting their green thumb ready. Gardeners in Bakersfield can look forward to two events aimed at them.
California State University Bakersfield creates department to increase diversity
California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) is creating a new department on campus made to get more applicants from underrepresented groups.
Bakersfield Now
Eyewitness News chief meteorologist celebrates 20 years
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — We here at Eyewitness News celebrated Chief Meteorologist Miles Muzio's 20-year anniversary with KBAK/KBFX. January 6th marked the day he started at the station two decades ago. Before coming back to Bakersfield, Miles had been working at a station in Hartford, Connecticut. Miles had previously...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Change comes to city Planning Commission
Under a new ordinance that took effect Jan. 7, Delano’s Planning Commission is changed from seven members to five with appointees selected by each member of the City Council. Selections were made from among people who filed applications. They include past members of the commission. Mayor Joe Alindajao chose...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
9th annual A Chocolate Affair event to take place, proceeds benefit education
United Way of Kern County is hosting its 9th annual A Chocolate Affair event, an in-person dining experience. Chocolate lovers can purchase tickets to enjoy an evening with chocolate desserts.
KMPH.com
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
Bakersfield Californian
BAKERSFIELD MATTERS: St. Vincent de Paul shutters thrift store, expands homeless services
After nearly 70 years of accepting gently used goods for resale, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in east Bakersfield, one of the city’s oldest, has closed its doors to begin a new chapter using the property at 300 Baker St. for expanded services for the area’s homeless.
Bakersfield Californian
Editor's Note: So much to love about food in Bakersfield
We’ve made a good month great. February is already known for its day of love on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. In the following pages, you’ll find what Bakersfield residents love about their hometown. It’s the food.
KGET 17
Light a Candle for Loved One at The Park at River Walk
Be Finally Free spokespeople Debbie Ormonde and Vanessa Hooker joined 17 news to preview the Light a Candle for a Love One event happening Thursday. Light a Candle for a Loved One event provides an opportunity for addicts, their families and anyone who has lost a loved one to addiction or addiction-related crime to learn about community resources, hear personal stories of how addiction has impacted families and receive encouragement and support.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern counts its homeless population
Kern County, in partnership with the city and local nonprofits, conducted its annual tally of the unsheltered Wednesday morning in an effort to better understand the needs of its homeless population and secure much-needed federal funding. “This year it went fabulously,” said Anna Laven, executive director of the Bakersfield Kern...
Bakersfield Californian
TITTL SHOWCASE: G's Smoked Texas BBQ
Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station. Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the...
Bakersfield Californian
City opens trail, bridge connecting west Bakersfield to Kern River Bike Path
Bicyclists pedaled hard Friday on a new trail connecting west Bakersfield to the Kern River Bike Path after city staff opened the latest of what’s expected to be similar projects to come. The 2.5-mile Stockdale River Ranch Multi-use Trail starts near Canterbury Road in the Stockdale River Ranch. It...
Bakersfield Now
24-year anniversary since Bakersfield snowfall
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today, Jan. 25, 2023, marks the 24th anniversary of the last measurable snowfall in Bakersfield. The south valley received 4-6 inches of snow on this date in 1999. It created a rare winter wonderland in Bakersfield. Do you have photos from that snow day? Share...
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Shasta
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Shasta. Shasta is shy at first, but warms up to kids and adults quickly. Shasta is a little over a year old and is a terrier mix. Shasta has a calm and sweet demeanor for being in her puppy years. She enjoys having her coat brushed, car rides and doesn’t like treats.
New future begins for detention deputies after pay increase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of applicants stood in line at a recruitment event Wednesday to sign up to join the Sheriff’s Office as a detention deputy. A day Kern County Detentions Officer Association President Brian Andrews has looked forward to since the board of supervisors approved the 22% pay raise for detention deputies. A […]
KGET 17
Foothill High to hold Hall of Fame dinner
Mike Maggard and Ned Perminter joined 17 news to talk about Foothill High School’s upcoming Hall of Fame dinner on March 25 at the Bakersfield Country Club. The Foothill High Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the achievements of its alumni who have accomplished their dreams and aspirations, according to Maggard.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Meet Billie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Nick Cullen of Kern County Animal Services and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they introduce us to Billie! Billie is a sweet bundle of energy despite sleeping during her guest appearance. She is only around seven weeks old and the shelter believes that she is a Queensland mix. Billie has sisters and brothers at the shelter as well, all of whom are searching for their forever home.
