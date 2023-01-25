Read full article on original website
opelikaobserver.com
Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika
OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
Miss Alabama Teen USA 2023: Meet 36 contestants vying for the title
Thirty-six teenagers from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama Teen USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by...
thebamabuzz.com
Wharf Casual Seafood to open 5th Alabama location in Alex City on February 1
According to the Alexander City Outlook, Wharf Casual Seafood is opening its 5th location in Alabama on February 1st. Looking for a new restaurant to stop at while traveling on Hwy 280 going to and from the Auburn University football and basketball games? Try Alexander City’s much anticipated new Wharf Casual Seafood.
Wetumpka Herald
Source: Little Bit of Texas victim beat, kicked while on ground in state right of way
Chris Teeter was a favorite at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas. Teeter helped get the business through tough times and he enjoyed going there all the time. But Teeter will no longer enjoy a place he frequented as he died as he was leaving there following what the Wetumpka Police Department has described as an “altercation.”
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain
In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
Woman killed after hit by vehicle on Interstate 85 in Auburn
Update 1/25/2023 2:31 p.m.: Officials released the identity of the woman killed in this crash. Lisa Kozlowski of Auburn was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered from Interstate 85 in east Alabama near the Moore’s Mill overpass. The Lee […]
apr.org
FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help
Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…
WSFA
Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy...
East Alabama family defying prognoses while serving the community
PITTSVIEW, Ala. (WRBL)— Defying prognoses and serving the community, that’s what one east Alabama family is doing every day. Only one in 100,00 babies are born with lissencephaly. Three years ago on Oct. 21, 2019, one Pittsview, Ala. resident became the one. Meet Sophia Nichols. One month after she was brought home, doctors diagnosed her […]
Alabama murder suspect found hiding in kitchen cabinet
An Alabama murder suspect was nabbed this week after U.S. Marshals found the man hiding inside a kitchen cabinet of an abandoned residence, police said. Montgomery, Alabama, police said Jeffery Pruitt, 35, was arrested by marshals who tracked him to an abandoned home in Montgomery. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said Pruitt...
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
alreporter.com
Work on new prison in Elmore County appears idle in recent weeks
Construction site for the new men's facility in Elmore County near Staton Correctional Facility. Roughly nine months have passed since state officials signed a $623 million contract to construct a new men’s correctional facility in Elmore County, with work on the site sitting apparently idle in recent weeks for unknown reasons.
WSFA
MPD to hold media briefing with ‘special announcement’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police will be holding a briefing at 1 p.m. According to the department, Chief Daryl J. Albert will be delivering a special announcement. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage of this on our website, news app, and Facebook page. Details on what the announcement...
