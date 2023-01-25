Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
China says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens
BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday, in a move that could ease a diplomatic row.
NATO's Stoltenberg arrives in South Korea to deepen alliance's ties in Asia
SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Seoul on Sunday, the first stop on a trip aimed at strengthening the alliance's ties with U.S. allies in South Korea and Japan in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.
China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research firm
SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's smartphone sales fell 13% year-on-year in 2022, the largest plunge for the sector in a decade as consumers spent cautiously, market research firm IDC said on Sunday.
A Japanese company will sell whale meat in vending machines for as low as $8 — the average price for a pound of bacon in the US
Kyodo Senpaku Co.'s vending machine sells whale meat in many forms, from sashimi and steak to bacon and skin, the Associated Press reported.
