VIDEO: Maryland man charged after carjacking, police chase ends in crash on Beltway

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man has been charged after police say he stole an SUV and led officers on a chase that ended in a crash on the Capital Beltway.

According to Fairfax Police, 28-year-old Teon De’Markus of Maryland was charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm by a felon, using a firearm while committing a felony, disregarding police commands to stop, receiving stolen goods and two counts of hit-and-run.

Police say on the morning of Monday, Jan. 23, De’Markus stole a car in Washington, D.C., which he used to drive to the Groveton area of Fairfax County. While in the Groveton area, De’Markus stole a Chevrolet Tahoe at the intersection of South Kings Highway and Woodstone Place.

Fairfax Police officers spotted the SUV and chased after it. De’Markus got onto the Beltway (Interstate 495) with police cruisers and a helicopter following. As De’Markus was leaving the I-495/I-95 exit in the Springfield area heading east, the SUV was clipped by a police cruiser and spun several times, coming to a stop on the right shoulder.

As the SUV came to a stop, it was surrounded by three police cruisers to prevent it from taking off again. De’Markus was taken into custody and is being held without bond.

