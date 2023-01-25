Nipsey Hussle’s family is preparing to head to trial after a long-running custody battle with his ex, Tanisha Foster. They are trying to officially gain guardianship of the late rapper’s 14-year-old daughter Emani. Radar Online reported that the upcoming court appearance comes after the Victory Lap rapper’s brother, Sam Asghedom, submitted a third status report in connection with the Los Angeles philanthropist’s probate case from November 2022. Their mediation efforts failed, and now the opposing parties are set to begin trial on April 27. Sam stated back in November that guardianship over Emani was still unconfirmed due to Foster being...

3 DAYS AGO