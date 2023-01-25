Read full article on original website
T.I. and Tiny’s War With Doll Maker Ends in Mistrial Over ‘Cultural Appropriation’
T.I. and Tiny’s lawsuit against L.O.L. doll maker MGA Entertainment ended in a mistrial Wednesday after jurors heard barred testimony accusing the toy company of “racist cultural appropriation.” U.S. District Court Judge James V. Selna granted MGA’s motion for mistrial on the sixth day of the multimillion-dollar court battle over claims MGA stole the name, likeness, and trade dress of the all-female group OMG Girlz started by Tameka “Tiny” Harris in 2009 and popularized on her reality show with her rapper husband, Clifford “T.I.” Harris. Heading into the trial, Judge Selna ruled that T.I. and Tiny would have to steer clear...
T.I. And Tiny’s Lawsuit Against Toymaker Ends In Mistrial
T.I. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ lawsuit against MGA Entertainment Inc over glaring similarities between the toy company’s OMG LOL Surprise Dolls and the name, image and likeness of their rap group OMG Girlz has ended in a mistrial. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), a U.S. District federal judge handed down the ruling after the rapper’s legal team played testimony from a consumer’s deposition, which was deemed inadmissible due to a prior ruling made by the judge.More from VIBE.comT.I. Almost Had Nick Cannon's Role In 'Drumline,' But Skipped Out On Drum LessonsT.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M...
R. Kelly Sold Rights to His Albums to Aaliyah’s Family to Avoid Arrest Over Illegal Marriage
R. Kelly’s seedy past continues to come to light. The final installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd and revealed the agreement Kelly made with Aaliyah’s family to avoid having them press charges after he married the late singer when she was just 15.
hotnewhiphop.com
Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction
Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond
Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000. While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Headed To Trial For Custody Battle With Rapper’s Ex
Nipsey Hussle’s family is preparing to head to trial after a long-running custody battle with his ex, Tanisha Foster. They are trying to officially gain guardianship of the late rapper’s 14-year-old daughter Emani. Radar Online reported that the upcoming court appearance comes after the Victory Lap rapper’s brother, Sam Asghedom, submitted a third status report in connection with the Los Angeles philanthropist’s probate case from November 2022. Their mediation efforts failed, and now the opposing parties are set to begin trial on April 27. Sam stated back in November that guardianship over Emani was still unconfirmed due to Foster being...
thesource.com
‘LHH’ Star Prince Claims He Was Assaulted by Tory Lanez and Wants Settlement Tossed Out
In case you didn’t know, Prince from Love & Hip-Hop and Tory Lanez once had a run-in. After the incident, a settlement was offered to Prince, which he now states he was forced to sign as a gun-wielding individual was threatening him. According to RadarOnline, Prince stated he was...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Settles “Reasonable Doubt” Lawsuit With Photographer
Jay-Z and famed photographer Jonathan Mannion have finally come to a settlement. Jay-Z’s found himself in some major lawsuits in recent times. Last year, he and Barcardi became involved in a highly contentious legal battle. Later on, he made headlines due to his high-profile legal battle with Parlux. However, he’s also had to deal with a courtroom spat with Jonathan Mannion, the legendary photographer behind some of Jay’s most iconic album artworks.
