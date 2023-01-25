Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
“Everybody is going slow,” Lansing drivers toughing out snowy conditions
After a fairly snowless start to the year across mid-Michigan, winter returned to the region Wednesday.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
Warm weather pushes Saginaw’s ice-skating season at Hoyt Park into February
SAGINAW, MI — Larry Brethauer is no meteorologist or climatologist, but lately, his workload has kept him in tune with Michigan’s weather patterns. Lately, those patterns have kept him from preparing the ice for the skates that typically slice up Hoyt Park’s frozen pond this time of year.
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
Is cold weather responsible for making us sick?
Summer Clay, a Physician's Assistant (PA) with Sparrow, said that common colds are caused by viruses, but more specifically, the rhinovirus.
Snow accumulation, power outages throughout southeast Michigan: What we know
The majority of southeast Michigan is covered in snow but the storm should be winding down over the next couple of hours, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of metro Detroit are still under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday — with the potential for snow to continue to accumulate...
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
WXYZ
Detroit Weather: All winter storm warnings are canceled
Tonight: A few flakes are possible overnight. Cold and breezy with a low of 29°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower. High of 30°. Wind WNW 10-20 mph. Friday: Cloudy with the chance of snow at night. High of...
abc12.com
Snowfall prompts around 80 Mid-Michigan school closures
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The school closings list continued to grow Wednesday morning because of snowfall. The cancellations came on a Storm Tracker 12 Weather Alert Day. There were about 80 closures reported to our newsroom by 8:30. Among the cancelations were Grand Blanc, Flint and Davison schools. A...
ClickOnDetroit.com
45 years later: Remembering the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT – It’s been 45 years since a powerful blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow in Southeast Michigan, establishing itself as one of the more memorable weather events in recent history. The Great Blizzard of 1978 not only brought heavy snow totals - but also hurricane...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, January 28
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. A local NAACP leader responded to the body cam video from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols that Memphis police released on Friday night. TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, January 28. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top stories from...
Watch Out For Slippery Roads – Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Tomorrow
Wintry weather is returning to West Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan 5a.m. through 10p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are predicted for Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, and Van Buren counties. According...
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
WILX-TV
Lansing deer survives after having its head stuck in bucket for 2 weeks
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deer has earned himself the nickname Lucky after surviving nearly two weeks with his head stuck in a Halloween pumpkin bucket. His head was freed from the bucket Sunday. A Metro Detroit group assisted in the rescue in Lansing’s Groesbeck neighborhood. Rescuers had a difficult...
Comments / 0