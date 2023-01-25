ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: All winter storm warnings are canceled

Tonight: A few flakes are possible overnight. Cold and breezy with a low of 29°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower. High of 30°. Wind WNW 10-20 mph. Friday: Cloudy with the chance of snow at night. High of...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Snowfall prompts around 80 Mid-Michigan school closures

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The school closings list continued to grow Wednesday morning because of snowfall. The cancellations came on a Storm Tracker 12 Weather Alert Day. There were about 80 closures reported to our newsroom by 8:30. Among the cancelations were Grand Blanc, Flint and Davison schools. A...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, January 28

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. A local NAACP leader responded to the body cam video from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols that Memphis police released on Friday night. TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, January 28. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top stories from...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’

Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing deer survives after having its head stuck in bucket for 2 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deer has earned himself the nickname Lucky after surviving nearly two weeks with his head stuck in a Halloween pumpkin bucket. His head was freed from the bucket Sunday. A Metro Detroit group assisted in the rescue in Lansing’s Groesbeck neighborhood. Rescuers had a difficult...
LANSING, MI

