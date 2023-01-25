Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO