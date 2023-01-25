PHOTOS: Louisa County students give back to community for Asynchronous Learning Day
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) spent the day giving back to their community as part of Asynchronous Learning Day.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25., LCPS Students participated in community service opportunities all day in lieu of regular classes.
One community service option involved more than 300 students, staff and community members packaging 5,000 meals for the Louisa County Resource. Each packed meal also included messages of encouragement and affirmation.
Other students also volunteered at the local animal shelter and healthcare center.
