ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

PHOTOS: Louisa County students give back to community for Asynchronous Learning Day

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) spent the day giving back to their community as part of Asynchronous Learning Day.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25., LCPS Students participated in community service opportunities all day in lieu of regular classes.

Henrico embraces divisive 800-home development in Varina

One community service option involved more than 300 students, staff and community members packaging 5,000 meals for the Louisa County Resource. Each packed meal also included messages of encouragement and affirmation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7pIQ_0kRLemav00
    (Courtesy of Louisa County Public Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvpCr_0kRLemav00
    (Courtesy of Louisa County Public Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3BUp_0kRLemav00
    (Courtesy of Louisa County Public Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECQYZ_0kRLemav00
    (Courtesy of Louisa County Public Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkihF_0kRLemav00
    (Courtesy of Louisa County Public Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCvqY_0kRLemav00
    (Courtesy of Louisa County Public Schools)

Other students also volunteered at the local animal shelter and healthcare center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Prince William County school system exploring ‘security lane’ technology

Prince William County Schools could soon be following Manassas by leasing high-tech security scanners to be used in certain schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system is “exploring” the “non-invasive” security lanes called Evolv Express. In an announcement to the School Board last week, McDade said the school system would be “engaging families and community members” to discuss the technology ahead of possible implementation for the 2023-24 school year.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Animal shelter reacts to letter to its board

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is reacting to recent news regarding leadership and animal care issues at the shelter. Dozens of former employees and volunteers have been writing and posting letters on problems they see at the shelter, such as a hostile work environment and poor animal care.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work and maintenance in the Culpeper District for the coming week. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County

A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center

Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

71K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy