Winnfield, LA

Motorcycle crash claims the life of 62-year-old Winnfield man

By Latrisha Parker
 3 days ago

WINN PARISH ( KTVE/KARD ) — On January 23, 2023, at approximately 3:30 PM, Louisiana State Police Tropp E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34. According to a release from Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Hiram Cook of Winnfield.

The initial investigation revealed Cook was east on Louisiana Highway 34 on a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Cook was reportedly ejected from the motorcycle.

Cook was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The fatal crash is still under investigation.

