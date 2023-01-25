Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Man charged with murder after shooting outside Manchester bar
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Salem man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a Manchester man outside a bar early Saturday morning. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said John Delee, 22, of Salem, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, accused of shooting and killing Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester.
WGME
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
thepulseofnh.com
Grand Jury Indicts Man In Connection With Murder Near Mall Of New Hampshire
A grand jury has indicted a man for his alleged role in a murder that happened near the Mall of New Hampshire. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Tyrese Harris shot and killed 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic on South Willow Street in Manchester back in October. A friend of the victim said Cardakovic was involved in a traffic dispute with Harris before gunfire erupted and that Cardakovic’s children saw everything that happened. Harris’ attorneys say that he acted in self-defense.
NH man wanted for allegedly stealing 5-month-old baby, assaulting child’s mother
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is wanted by authorities for allegedly assaulting a woman and putting her child in danger on Thursday night. Kevin Voisine, 28, of Manchester, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of second degree assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Father of Harmony Montgomery indicted by grand jury
Prosecutors say the father of Harmony Montgomery has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.
WMUR.com
Family of man killed in shooting outside Manchester bar remembered as kind and positive soul
It has been less than 24 hours since 24-year-old Timothy Pouliot was killed in an early morning shooting in Manchester, and for his family, his loss is simply too much to bear. "Why did they have to take him?" His mother, Michelle Pouliot, said. "He inspired everybody. Everybody loved him."
WCVB
Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car
PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
WMUR.com
Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack
WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
WMUR.com
Police arrest man at Logan Airport on charge he tried to cash check stolen during Exeter store robbery
EXETER, N.H. — A man who was wanted by Exeter police for attempting to cash a stolen check believed to be taken during a store robbery is set to appear in court next week. Daury Rodriguez Contreras, 20, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was taken into custody at Logan Airport last week, officials said.
Police: NH couple facing charges after 5 children found living in feces-covered home
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire couple was arrested Thursday after five children, including one who was trapped in a room, were found living in a squalid home earlier this month, law enforcement officials said. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, are slated to be...
WMUR.com
FedEx driver faces multiple charges after hitting guardrail on I-93 in Bow, state police say
BOW, N.H. — A FedEx driver is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after police said he hit a guardrail while driving erratically Thursday afternoon on Interstate 93 in Bow. Troopers claim when they pulled Troy Adams over, he failed to put the truck in park and it kept rolling...
DA: Peabody mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was exposed to illegal drugs
Peabody, Mass. — A 2-year-old girl in Peabody has died after being exposed to illegal drugs, and the Essex County District Attorney says her mother is to blame. That mother, Vanessa Jeising, 28, was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody District Court on Friday. She is facing two felony charges of permitting substantial injuries to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child.
WCAX
Cops: 5 kids removed from NH home because of squalid conditions
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony...
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigate early-morning shooting on Manchester Street after finding bullet holes in building
MANCHESTER, NH – On January 25, 2023, shortly before 2 a.m., Manchester Police responded to 435 Manchester St, for a report of gunshots. Responding officers located multiple bullet holes in the first floor of the building and found several casings on the road in front of the building. Police...
WMUR.com
Human trafficking fugitive from Honduras arrested in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man wanted on human trafficking charges in Honduras is in federal custody after being arrested in Manchester. New Hampshire State Police arrested Ronal Rodriguez Fuentes, 40, last week after he was caught operating a vehicle without a valid license. Investigators said Fuentes has been removed...
NECN
5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police
Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
manchesterinklink.com
Superior Court decision: Manchester Police supervisor names to be released in racist meme case
CONCORD, NH – The Hillsborough Superior Court on Jan. 26, 2023, issued a decision ordering that the public has a right to the names of two Manchester Police Department supervisors who were part of a group of officers that received from a fellow officer a text message sharing a racist meme picturing George Floyd.
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
WMUR.com
Manchester Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester Police were searching for a missing 9-year-old boy Friday evening. Isaiah Shepherd was last seen in the area of Megan Drive wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, black pants and red Puma shoes. Police did not say when the boy was last seen. Isaiah is...
manchesterinklink.com
Bicyclist acquitted in collision that killed pedestrian
MANCHESTER, NH – A jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday before finding a bicyclist not guilty of negligent homicide in a 2021 accident that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man. Eric Earle, 26, was accused of hitting city resident Claude Allard with his bicycle about 7 p.m....
