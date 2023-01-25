Read full article on original website
LeBron James Restrained After Heckler Makes Fun Of Hairline
After a fan started calling LeBron out after a game, a ref held the star Laker back. After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 133 to 115 on Wednesday (January 25), a heckler bashed Lakers star LeBron James for his hairline. In fact, LeBron looked quite frustrated in general after 48 points on his end and yet another lost game. Still, it’s no reason for fans to harass him at his games, as it’s the kind of hate that you don’t want to clap back to.
Jim Jones Declares Drake Dipset’s “Official 5th Member”: Video
The New York legends joined Champagne Papi on stage for his stint performing at the Apollo Theatre. We love to see legends supporting legends. For his long-awaited weekend of performances at the Apollo Theatre, Drake didn’t keep the stage to himself. Rather, he used the shows as an opportunity to give flowers to a few of his favourites. Specifically, The Diplomats, who joined him two nights in a row, were honoured.
50 Cent Hints At New Music After 6 Singles Go Platinum
Fif could have some new heat on the way after half a dozen of his singles are certified platinum. 50 Cent could come through with a new project in the near future or at least a new single. The rapper took to Instagram to hint at his return to the studio shortly after earning six additional platinum certifications to his collection.
Tony Yayo Speaks On 50 Cent And Other Rappers Being “Damaged”
During a conversation with DJ Vlad, Yayo opened up about how rappers struggle with pain. Tony Yayo recently spoke about how 50 Cent is one of many damaged rappers working in the industry today. While many consult the New York rapper for his interesting takes and stories, he opened up about the struggle many rappers face. During an interview with DJ Vlad, he explained how artists who come from the streets face an uphill battle.
Air Jordan 1 “Across The Spider-Verse” Drops In 2023: On-Foot Images
This Air Jordan 1 will carry forth the Spider-Man aesthetic. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you have been spoiled over these past few decades. Overall, the Jordan 1 is seen as the flagship shoe of Jordan Brand. It is the first signature sneaker Michael Jordan ever wore, and it remains a fan-favorite.
Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom
Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
Bobby Shmurda Denounces Snitches On “Rats”
Bobby Shmurda’s standing on business with his latest release, “Rats.”. Shmurda unveiled a brand new single today that takes aim at the snitches in the world. His new song takes aim at those who’ve failed to stay loyal and abide by the code while also showcasing another side of Bobby. The rapper stretches his vocals out throughout the record to emphasize the pain in his voice, which is rather refreshing in comparison to his previous efforts recently.
Ice Spice Was Hyped At Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” Reference
“Munch” took over the world, and Ice Spice couldn’t believe Cardi mentioned the hit single on her track with GloRilla. It’s Ice Spice’s time to shine, and artists are noticing her light. The “Munch (Feelin U)” hitmaker has been on a whirlwind since her viral track took over the internet. Rappers spit freestyles over her beats, and she’s been co-signed by several chart-toppers. However, one person’s mention made Ice Spice the most excited.
Chrisean Rock’s “No Jumper” Meltdown Makes It Into “Lit” Music Video Featuring Blueface
Just when we thought Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship couldn’t get any more confusing, the tumultuous couple throws a curve ball our way. Less than a week ago, they told the world they were done for good. At the time, the California-born rapper was celebrating his 26th birthday, and the Baltimore native revealed to the world that she’s pregnant. Her beau was quick to deny paternity and accuse her of sleeping with nearly a dozen men in the last year, but she remains confident in her abilities to become a mother.
Paris-Based Multi-Talent NxxxxxS Is Joined By Jeshi On New “Grub” Single: Stream
Lovers of UK rap will be happy to know that Jeshi and NxxxxxS cooked up some major heat this week. On Thursday (January 26), the duo dropped off their “Grub” single, which finds the former channelling Skepta’s flow while rapping about the struggles of today’s youth from a nostalgic lens.
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck By Smiley At OVO Fest
It wasn’t Drake that left Ice Spice starstruck at OVO Fest. Prior to the success of “Munch (Feelin U),” Ice Spice became a viral figure after blogs spotted her next to Drake at OVO Fest. At the time, she had only a few singles out and an On The Radar freestyle that began to gain steam. However, that sole appearance spurred curiosity about the bubbling Drill rapper, especially as some speculated that she and Drake could be a thing.
T.I. Names His Top Five Rappers Turned Actors
While the Atlanta pioneer is no stranger to the screen, he went through some classic picks in his countdown. While a lot of rappers stick to what they blew up with, it’s more common by the day to see them venture into other fields. T.I. just shared his top five list of rappers turned actors with Jalen Rose on the Renaissance Man podcast. Moreover, his list includes a lot of the classic heavy hitters that can’t escape a mention.
Finesse2Tymes Show Results In Fight
The Memphis rapper hadn’t even hit the stage when a brawl broke out between the promoter and opening act. While live concerts tend to be wild, there’s always the chance that they could go a bit too far. A fight broke out at Finesse2Tymes’ show at club BLVD Nights in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday (January 27). However, the altercation between the event’s promoter and its opening act occurred before Finesse’s scheduled show time.
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog: Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zay’s new deal with Ultra International Music Publishing also includes the promise of new music from the prolific producer. Zaytoven is the latest artist to sell his music catalog, according to a Variety report on a newly inked deal. Moreover, Zay partnered with Ultra International Music Publishing and sold his extensive catalog of hits. While his name might not ring in your head the same as others, he made classics for Migos, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, and many more. Put some respect on the producer’s name.
Latto Rips Through SZA’s “Smoking On My Ex Pack” On New Freestyle
Smoking On My Ex Pack (Freestyle) Latto put her own spin on a highlight off of SZA’s S.O.S. for her latest freestyle. While everyone immediately claimed “Kill Bill” as the best song off of S.O.S., “Smokin On My Ex Pack” was another highlight that showcased SZA in a new light. The record, produced by Jay Versace, found SZA coming through with bars over Roc-A-Fella-esque production.
Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” Drops This Year: Details
The Air Jordan 1 is getting another “Satin” model. There have been a ton of amazing Air Jordan 1 variations over the years. Overall, this is considered to be one of the greatest sneakers to ever be created. Having said that, it only makes sense that Jordan Brand would constantly be looking to improve upon the sneaker.
Young Scooter Slams N.O.R.E For Claiming Future’s Mad At Drake & 21 Savage Tape
N.O.R.E. revealed a “big rumor” that claimed Future is not happy with Drake and 21 Savage’s joint project. Young Scooter leaped to Future’s defense following claims made by N.O.R.E. The “Superthug” rapper appeared on The Breakfast Club this week where he held down the Rumor Report....
Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk
Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
Ice Spice & Her Baddie Friends Go Hard For The “In Ha Mood” Music Video
There’s no one quite like Ice Spice. Upon dropping her debut EP earlier this month, the Bronx-born lyricist sold 15K units. To some this may not sound like a lot. However, it’s key to remember that the 23-year-old only broke out last summer with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single.
