FA Cup 5th round draw in full: Fixtures, dates, kickoff times and more

The FA Cup Fifth Round brings 16 teams a step closer to the final at Wembley Stadium on June 3 with Premier League and EFL sides doing battle. Defending champions Liverpool face a major test to to reach round five as they prepare for a weekend trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Manchester City downing Arsenal in the other all-Premier League meeting.
Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup clash

Wrexham fans will be dreaming of another FA Cup fairytale as they play host to Sheffield United in a Fourth Round clash this weekend. The Welsh side are leading the way in the fifth tier National League, but they are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup this season, up against the Premier League promotion chasing Blades.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
'Deeply sorry': Italian prop cops big ban for Traore banana 'gift'

Italy prop Ivan Nemer has copped a hefty ban following an investigation into his racist secret Santa gift to Benetton and Azzurri teammate Cherif Traore. It was in the week before Christmas that Traore took to social media to explain his disgust at receiving a rotten banana, and his public calling out of the racist gift eventually resulted in the Treviso-based URC franchise suspending an unnamed player on December 22.
India vs Australia predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets for Test cricket series

India will be looking to kick off their 2023 in style, with a mammoth four-game Test series against Australia set to begin on February 9th. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line, as well as a potential spot in the ICC World Test Championship final, this series is looming as one of the biggest in recent memory.
Yuugado Survey Prize: Terms and Conditions

THE SPORTING NEWS ‘INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL SHIRT’ PRIZE DRAW - GLOBAL. 1.1. This ‘The Sporting News International Football Shirt Prize is a free prize draw in which eligible entrants provide their email under the ‘Online Gaming Survey’ input and is shared by the end of the Draw Period for a chance to win the Prize (defined below) (the "Competition"), provided the terms and conditions here forth are also accepted.

