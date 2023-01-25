Italy prop Ivan Nemer has copped a hefty ban following an investigation into his racist secret Santa gift to Benetton and Azzurri teammate Cherif Traore. It was in the week before Christmas that Traore took to social media to explain his disgust at receiving a rotten banana, and his public calling out of the racist gift eventually resulted in the Treviso-based URC franchise suspending an unnamed player on December 22.

