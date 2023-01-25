Read full article on original website
Sporting News
FA Cup 5th round draw in full: Fixtures, dates, kickoff times and more
The FA Cup Fifth Round brings 16 teams a step closer to the final at Wembley Stadium on June 3 with Premier League and EFL sides doing battle. Defending champions Liverpool face a major test to to reach round five as they prepare for a weekend trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Manchester City downing Arsenal in the other all-Premier League meeting.
Sporting News
Manchester United vs Reading score, result, highlights as Casemiro shines in FA Cup win
A Brazilian masterclass from Casemiro, Antony and substitute Fred sent Manchester United on their way to a convincing 3-1 win over Reading and a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Two goals from Casemiro in the space of four second-half minutes put the Red Devils on their...
Sporting News
USMNT winners & losers from January camp: Slonina, Vazquez, others impress as 2026 World Cup cycle begins
January USMNT camp is an annual opportunity for young prospects and domestic veterans to gain valuable experience at the national team level. This year, it felt as if the two-week camp had added importance as the 2026 World Cup cycle began in earnest. Ahead of the U.S. hosting to the...
Sporting News
Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup clash
Wrexham fans will be dreaming of another FA Cup fairytale as they play host to Sheffield United in a Fourth Round clash this weekend. The Welsh side are leading the way in the fifth tier National League, but they are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup this season, up against the Premier League promotion chasing Blades.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Sporting News
Is history on Anthony Yarde's side? British boxing star looking to make home advantage count against feared champ Artur Beterbiev
If British light-heavyweight star Anthony Yarde wants to become a world champion, he’s going to have to earn it. The 31-year-old Londoner has been largely written off in his bid to dethrone unified light-heavyweight king Artur Beterbiev at the Wembley Arena in London on January 28. Yarde (23-2, 22...
Sporting News
'Deeply sorry': Italian prop cops big ban for Traore banana 'gift'
Italy prop Ivan Nemer has copped a hefty ban following an investigation into his racist secret Santa gift to Benetton and Azzurri teammate Cherif Traore. It was in the week before Christmas that Traore took to social media to explain his disgust at receiving a rotten banana, and his public calling out of the racist gift eventually resulted in the Treviso-based URC franchise suspending an unnamed player on December 22.
Government bears some blame for Grenfell fire, UK housing minister says
LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The British government is partly to blame for the Grenfell fire which killed 72 people in 2017 as building regulations were deficient and could be exploited by developers in a way that was unsafe, housing minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.
Sporting News
India vs Australia predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets for Test cricket series
India will be looking to kick off their 2023 in style, with a mammoth four-game Test series against Australia set to begin on February 9th. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line, as well as a potential spot in the ICC World Test Championship final, this series is looming as one of the biggest in recent memory.
Sporting News
USA vs Colombia final score, results: USMNT finishes January camp with scoreless draw in friendly
As the USMNT brought its January camp to a close, a fringe squad of youngsters looked to earn valuable minutes against Colombia and make a statement after defeat to Serbia three days prior. While the first half was an entertaining, back-and-forth affair that was surprisingly scoreless at the break, the...
Sporting News
Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, result, highlights as the fifth seed claims her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka has won the Australian Open 2023 trophy, defeating 22nd seed Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 28 minutes. The fifth seed was outplayed in the first set and was stunned by the pressure of the Melbourne Park final, reflected by her multiple double faults. However,...
Sporting News
