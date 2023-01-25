Tiverton’s Boat House, in collaboration with the Tiverton Police Department, collected hundreds of toys for local children during the 2022 holiday season through its Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive. The Boat House, a Newport Restaurant Group venue, hosted a special event on Dec. 13 to invite guests to bring new unwrapped toys and enjoy complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Close to 75 guests attended the event, resulting in the donation of hundreds of toys for children in Tiverton, including a toy donation totaling $200 by the Boat House. The venue also pledged a portion of its proceeds from the event to the toy drive. “During the holidays, Newport Restaurant Group understands that the needs within our community grow exponentially,” Louis Capodilupo, General Manager, Boat House, said in a statement. “We are so pleased to partner with the Tiverton Police Department on this initiative once again, and hope that the gifts collected will make a joyful impact on the kids in our community.”

