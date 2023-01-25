Read full article on original website
Hawaiian dog Bones makes Little Rhody his home
This week’s newshound, Bones, was rescued on the Big Island of Hawaii by North Smithfield native Jackie Flaherty. “I was working at the animal shelter when he was brought in,” Flaherty told NRI NOW. “He was neglected, malnourished, had mange and was very timid.”. Flaherty nursed the...
Boat House Supports Holiday Charitable Efforts
Tiverton’s Boat House, in collaboration with the Tiverton Police Department, collected hundreds of toys for local children during the 2022 holiday season through its Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive. The Boat House, a Newport Restaurant Group venue, hosted a special event on Dec. 13 to invite guests to bring new unwrapped toys and enjoy complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Close to 75 guests attended the event, resulting in the donation of hundreds of toys for children in Tiverton, including a toy donation totaling $200 by the Boat House. The venue also pledged a portion of its proceeds from the event to the toy drive. “During the holidays, Newport Restaurant Group understands that the needs within our community grow exponentially,” Louis Capodilupo, General Manager, Boat House, said in a statement. “We are so pleased to partner with the Tiverton Police Department on this initiative once again, and hope that the gifts collected will make a joyful impact on the kids in our community.”
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 90
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
Animal Rescue League takes in nearly 70 cats and kittens from overcrowding situations
BOSTON — The Animal Rescue League of Boston has taken in 70 cats and kittens that were rescued from two overcrowding situations in Norfolk and Bristol counties, a shelter spokesman said Tuesday. The animals are being cared for at the ARL’s Boston and Brewster locations, said Mike DeFina, spokesman...
Ice Bumper Cars Have Returned to Providence and It’s Pure Wintertime Fun
The popular Ice Bumper Cars are back at the BankNewport City Center ice rink in Providence, and it’s one of those wintertime activities that has to be on your to-do list. The Providence Rink in downtown Providence is the only outdoor ice rink in the area where you can experience bumper cars on ice. It’s fun for all ages as you glide forwards, backward, and sideways over the ice, bumping friends turned opponents along the way.
‘Your Moms’ new diner to open in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new breakfast spot in Pawtucket called “Your Moms” will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. “Your Moms” is a new brick and mortar diner created by the owners of Sunnyside on the Street food truck. The celebration will take place on...
Spring Psychic Fair – April 30th
We will be holding our Spring Psychic Fair on Sunday, 4/30/23 at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. Admission is free. 15-minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors/Crafters (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community, and children. For more information, please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
Viral TikTok Star ‘Traffic Cone Sax Man’ Drops New Song Inspired by a Providence Restaurant
Just shy of one million followers, this TikTok saxophone player is destined for greatness. Wenzl Mcgowen, A.K.A. "Traffic Cone Sax Man', has been making a wave here on the SouthCoast and Rhode Island and he's just getting started. From America's Got Talent to TikTok, Mcgowen is taking his act on the road all around the world, one city at a time.
Bally’s Hosts Annual Holiday Charity Blackjack Event
Bally’s Twin River in Lincoln hosted its ninth annual holiday blackjack tournament, an event that brings together various state representatives and participants in order to raise funds for nonprofit organizations throughout the state. Winners of each raised funds for the following groups: Sen. Frank Lombardi, First-Place Winner, received $10,000 for RI Community Food Bank; Sen. Dominick Ruggerio, Senate President, Second-Place Winner, received $7,500 for Saint Edward Food & Wellness Center; Sen. Maryellen Goodwin, Third-Place Winner, received $5,000 for Mary House Food Pantry & Shelter; Rep. William O’Brien, Fourth-Place Winner, received $3,500 for Veterans of Foreign War; Rep. Jacqueline Baginski, Fifth-Place Winner, received $2,500 for CALL Fund c/o Cranston Police Department; and Michael Sabitoni, President, Rhode Island Building & Construction Trades Council, Sixth-Place Winner, received $1,500 for St. Mary’s Home for Children. A total of $60,000 was donated by Bally’s, with 36 players participating on behalf of their selected Rhode Island charities. All charities received a minimum $1,000. To date, approximately $540,000 has been given to local charities from this annual festive holiday event.
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
Where to find the best Portuguese food in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Restaurants in western Massachusetts that serve Portuguese dishes.
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
New Bedford Starbucks on Coggeshall Street Is Officially Open
New Bedford has every reason to celebrate as the Coggeshall Street Starbucks has officially opened its doors. On Jan. 27, at exactly 11 a.m., Starbucks opened for business for the first time. The popular coffee shop will remain open until 8 p.m. Starting on day two, it will open at 4:30 a.m.
‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother charged in the deaths of her children, is asking people to forgive her. “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients,” Patrick Clancy wrote in a statement that was posted Saturday to a GoFundMe page that is taking donations for the family. “The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”
Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List
The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket
On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residents
Hoping to start a new business, Carmen Quiroga opened a new breakfast spot in Coventry, Connecticut earlier this month. She named her diner and coffee shop "Woke Breakfast and Lunch". (source)
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
New Bedford Elementary Students to Make Up Missed Days on 3 Saturdays
Students at Jireh Swift Elementary School in New Bedford were recently informed that they will have to attend school on several Saturdays in February to make up for missed days due to the school’s boiler breaking late last year. Many of the parents are not happy with the school’s...
