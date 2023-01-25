DHDC, WBNC hosting first ‘Discover for a Dollar’ for 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced it will bring back “Discover for A Dollar” starting on Friday.

The DHDC said it will be opening its doors after hours from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, charging only $1 for admission.

The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is charging $1 admission for entrance all day on Jan. 28. Those visiting outside of the nature center’s office hours are asked to place their admission fee into a dropbox which can be found next to the Visitor Center’s entrance.

The DHDC said its “Discover for a Dollar” program gives families a chance to experience the center at a low cost and with the acquisition of the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, the WBNC will also be participating in the program.

More information can be found on the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s website.