ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

DHDC, WBNC hosting first ‘Discover for a Dollar’ for 2023

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qomep_0kRLe1O900

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced it will bring back “Discover for A Dollar” starting on Friday.

The DHDC said it will be opening its doors after hours from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, charging only $1 for admission.

The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is charging $1 admission for entrance all day on Jan. 28. Those visiting outside of the nature center’s office hours are asked to place their admission fee into a dropbox which can be found next to the Visitor Center’s entrance.

The DHDC said its “Discover for a Dollar” program gives families a chance to experience the center at a low cost and with the acquisition of the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, the WBNC will also be participating in the program.

More information can be found on the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Kwahadi Dancers to host winter ceremonies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Kwahadi Dancers are set to host their 56th annual Winter Night Ceremonials at 7 p.m. on Saturdays, starting Jan. 28, at the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian in Amarillo, located at 9151 I-40. Show performances include Saturday evenings from Jan. 28 through Feb. 18 with matinee shows at 2:30 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates 16th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore held a celebration for its 16th anniversary on Saturday. Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a local furniture store that allows the community to shop for discounted furniture while also benefiting the community. Every purchase made at the store goes back to the nonprofit and allows them […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart of the High Plains: Leadership Amarillo & Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 1981, Leadership Amarillo & Canyon has educated and developed leaders in the area. According to Lisa Blake, executive director of Leadership Amarillo & Canyon, it is their mission to strengthen the community by providing leadership development. For over 40 years, Leadership Amarillo & Canyon has been helping educate members of […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Today is ‘Caturday’, cat lovers are celebrating all over

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is “Caturday” in the online world if you were wondering why individuals are posting pictures of cats everywhere. Caturday is a holiday for cat lovers on the internet to share pictures, videos, stories, and facts about cats on a Saturday. According to Knowyourmeme.com, this holiday occurs once a month dating back to […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT endowment to benefit Pampa, White Deer students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday which will detail a new endowment for Pampa and White Deer students. According to officials, the $1.5 million dollar endowment was provided by a Pampa native as he wanted to “fulfill his late wife’s dream of establishing […]
PAMPA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Community members recognized for service at “Welcome Pardner!” monthly meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Community members were recognized Friday during the “Welcome Pardner!” monthly meeting. On Jan. 27, community members, along with KAMR Local 4 News Executive Producer and Anchor Jackie Kingston, were recognized for their service to the community. Kingston was recognized for her work as president of the High Plains Food Bank. Other […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Clint Black, Wife & Daughter Performing in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Legendary Country music artist Clint Black is on the road and performing in Amarillo with the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour on January 28th. This concert is happening at the Amarillo Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m., you can purchase tickets here. Clint Black got...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Children’s Home presented check from Xcel Energy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Xcel Energy presented an $11,000 check to the Amarillo Children’s Home on Jan. 21. The “Xcel Linemen’s Rodeo” cookout challenge raised more than $6,000 and Xcel added another $5,000 to the donation. Belinda Crelia-Palacios, Amarillo Children’s Home executive director, said donations help them to take care of the children 365 days a […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Stopping On An On-Ramp? Here’s How You Enter The Highway Amarillo.

When it comes to driving in Texas, there can be a lot of frustrations. One thing we have a ton of is yield signs, and sometimes you've got two yield signs in the same place. One that comes to mind is the yield sign at Bell and I-40. As you turn right onto the frontage road, there's the overpass loop there that ALSO has a yield sign. You end up in a standoff as to who goes first.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center. Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room. “The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo FD: overnight fire abandoned apt complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department report an overnight fire at an abandoned apartment complex located at 209 North Madison. According to an AFD press release, at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, multiple crews were dispatched after receiving calls from individuals about seeing fire from the overpass. Officials added that […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy