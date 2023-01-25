The Highland Elementary School is participating in the Winter Walk to School Day this Tuesday, January 31, which will be celebrated nationwide on February 1. Students will be encouraged to walk to school bundled in their winter gear, where they will be greeted at the front of their school by Safe Kids Grand Forks and community members. “The students are encouraged to get out and walk to school. They’re going to bundle up, wearing their gloves, mittens, and hats, and they’ll walk to school,” Safe Kids Grand Forks Community Resource Tina Sanders explained. “Then we’re going to have the opportunity to greet them in front of the school, where they’ll get some soft mittens, hot cocoa, snacks and be greeted by some of our community members and Safe Kids staff to celebrate the fact that they’re out there, getting some movement during the winter time, and making a difference in their community by helping to relieve the congestion of the traffic over there.” The road leading to Highland Elementary is usually very congested, and with the students walking to school rather than being driven by their parents, this can make it easier for other traffic to pass through quickly and easily and prevent any traffic jams.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO