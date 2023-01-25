Read full article on original website
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 28, 2023
The United Way of Crookston’s Dine Out Week will be this week. Eat at your favorite Crookston restaurants, and part of your purchase will be donated to the United Way of Crookston. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s and the Leo Club this week....
NORTHWEST ARTS COUNCIL ANNOUCNES UPCOMING DEADLINES FOR ARTS PROJECTS GRANTS
Northwest Arts Council applications are open for Project Grants for nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, and other nonprofit organizations from our seven-county Minnesota service area, including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties. Nonprofits and government organizations can apply for one art project at a time. The...
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES SECOND HYDRANT HERO WINNER
The Crookston Fire Department would like to congratulate Tyler Hviding on being the second Hydrant Hero of the season. To show their appreciation, the department presented him with $25 in Chamber Bucks to be used at a local business in town. If there is a hydrant on your block and...
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL RELEASES REVIEW AND COMMENT ON UPCOMING PUBLIC REFERENDUM
A review and comment must be provided on a school district construction project proposal before the district conducts a referendum, solicits bids, or issues bonds for the project. A project proposal has been submitted for review and comment according to requirements set forth in Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.71, subdivisions 9 and 10, and Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.72. The district provides the following information:
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: EAST GRAND FORKS TEACHER SAYS VOTE YES ON FEBRUARY 14 FOR THE MULTI-USE COMPLEX
Crookston and East Grand Forks are fierce rivals on and off the athletic playing fields. There have been many great games played between these 2 schools. Both have had their share of great wins and heartbreaking losses. But with this great rivalry, friendships have been made. I have many people that live in Crookston that I can call friends. Even though I live in East Grand Forks, I support the school in building the new facility and track that will be voted on February 14, 2023.
Chris A. Fuglie – Notice of Passing
Chris A. Fuglie, age 50, of Ulen, MN, passed away on Wednesday,. January 25, 2023, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00. a.m., with a visitation starting one hour before, at Maranatha Free. Lutheran Church, Ulen.
CROOKSTON ONE-ACT ADVANCES TO SECTIONS AFTER 1ST PLACE FINISH
The Crookston High School One-Act Play performed in the Minnesota State High School League Sub-Section 30 One Act competition in Ada on Thursday evening, where they took first place out of six teams to advance to the Sections competition in Lake of the Woods on Saturday, February 4. “We’re very...
VEHICLE CRASHES INTO CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL COMMONS WINDOW DURING GIRLS’ BASKETBALL GAME
During the Crookston High School Girls’ Basketball game against East Grand Forks last night, a vehicle crashed into the door and windows at the back of the High School Commons room, damaging the door, a window frame pillars and breaking several panes of glass at the rear entrance door. Thankfully nobody was injured.
HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE WINTER WALK TO SCHOOL DAY ON TUESDAY
The Highland Elementary School is participating in the Winter Walk to School Day this Tuesday, January 31, which will be celebrated nationwide on February 1. Students will be encouraged to walk to school bundled in their winter gear, where they will be greeted at the front of their school by Safe Kids Grand Forks and community members. “The students are encouraged to get out and walk to school. They’re going to bundle up, wearing their gloves, mittens, and hats, and they’ll walk to school,” Safe Kids Grand Forks Community Resource Tina Sanders explained. “Then we’re going to have the opportunity to greet them in front of the school, where they’ll get some soft mittens, hot cocoa, snacks and be greeted by some of our community members and Safe Kids staff to celebrate the fact that they’re out there, getting some movement during the winter time, and making a difference in their community by helping to relieve the congestion of the traffic over there.” The road leading to Highland Elementary is usually very congested, and with the students walking to school rather than being driven by their parents, this can make it easier for other traffic to pass through quickly and easily and prevent any traffic jams.
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
Ghost Town in N Minnesota Could Work as a Creepy Movie Location
I'm always fascinated by old abandoned towns. Like the question of what happened? Was it ever a "booming" town? Why did people leave... or did they all just die off from natural causes? Or unnatural causes? What is the history of the town?. This one happens to be outside of...
NEW REVIVE SECONDHAND STORE AND GIFTS STORE WILL HAVE GRAND OPENING THIS WEEKEND
This weekend, a new store is coming to Crookston next to I.C. Muggs on University Drive, known as Revive: Secondhand Store and Gifts. The store will be holding a grand opening event this weekend with raffles and sales available for everyone to come to this weekend. The store will be...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AND BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON ON FRIDAY FOR WEST POLK COUNTY
WEST POLK-KITTSON-WEST MARSHALL-PEMBINA-EASTERN WALSH-GRAND FORKS-TRAILL- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CROOKSTON, EAST GRAND FORKS, HALLOCK, KARLSTAD, LANCASTER, WARREN, STEPHEN, ARGYLE, CAVALIER, WALHALLA, DRAYTON, PEMBINA, NECHE, ST. THOMAS, GRAFTON, PARK RIVER, GRAND FORKS, MAYVILLE, HILLSBORO, HATTON, AND PORTLAND 1:08 P.M. CST THURSDAY JANUARY 26, 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT...
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested
FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
RLF BOY’S HOCKEY SCORES 6 UNANSWERED GOALS IN WIN OVER INTERNATIONAL FALLS
Despite being outshot 37-18, the Red Lake Falls Eagles Boy’s Hockey team scored 6 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-3 win over International Falls on Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday afternoon. FIRST PERIOD – — The first period was controlled by the Broncos as they were able to...
PIRATE GIRL’S BASKETBALL HOSTS EGF – ON KROX & VIDEO STREAM
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is fresh off a 59-45 victory over the Ada-Borup/West Cougars on Tuesday and will have a big Section 8AA game tonight when they host the East Grand Forks Green Wave. Crookston is 9-6 on the year, while East Grand Forks is 8-7 on...
CYBA 3ND GRADE GIRLS BASKETBALL FINISHES 2ND AT DGF TOURNEY
The Crookston Youth Basketball third-grade girls basketball team competed in the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton tournament last weekend and finished second place. Crookston beat Kindred 30-16, and beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 14-6. In the championship, they lost a close one to Barnesville 16-12. Members of the team are Kaitlynn Klawitter, Zaelyn Normandin, Keira Gudmunson, Penelope Smith, Emma Newquist, and Isabelle Beckman. The team is coached by Kalie Normandin. The team was missing Kaia Baglien and Marie Prudhomme for the tournament.
