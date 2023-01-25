Read full article on original website
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County
The Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County was the scene of a Civil War skirmish between Union soldiers and Union deserters and draft dodgers that left 2 men dead, one on each side of the shoot-out. Today a replica of the original cabin stands on the site, along with several...
Duo with fake ID tried buying $30k UTV in Johnstown, police report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trip to the motorcycle dealership ended in a duo behind bars on felony charges in Cambria County, state police say. Rachell Banks, 31, of Maryland, and Monet Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, are accused of trying to buy a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV side-by-side worth $32,781 from Cernic’s Cycle […]
2 injured after deck collapses at Vandergrift home
Two people were injured after the deck collapsed at their Vandergrift home Saturday morning. Katie Bragg, 34, and Mike Horton, 33, were injured when the deck collapsed around 9:45 a.m., relatives said. The pair used the deck space every day, said Sophie Bragg, their 11-year-old daughter. Half of the deck...
Phantastic Phils: Where do Punxsy’s groundhog statues come from?
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When driving through Punxsutawney you may notice statues scattered around the area shaped just like Punxsutawney Phil. They’re of course in honor of the town’s most loved prognosticator; but where did the idea begin? Throughout downtown Punxsy you’ll see these fiberglass statues called Phantastic Phils. Groundhog Club Inner Circle member A.J. […]
Blair County cat rescue service moving to new location
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A rescue organization for strayed cats that also operates as a café for customers is moving to a new building in Altoona. Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge will be located at 1101 13th Avenue, just down the street from city hall, and will hold their grand opening on Feb. […]
Blair County Chamber awards Altoona businesswoman during annual meeting
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Meeting & Awards presentation where they honored local business persons in the community. During the morning award ceremony on Friday, Jan. 27 at The Casino at Lakemont Park, Andrea Cohen was the recipient of the Athena Award. The award recognizes women who excel […]
Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway
A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
Police: Clearfield County man drove to station to be fingerprinted drunk with a child
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County man was jailed after he came to the police station with a child when he was drunk, police report. Christopher Yasko, 41, was almost four times over the legal limit when he arrived at the Lawrence Township Police Department, with a child, to be fingerprinted on Thursday at […]
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
One killed in house fire in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at […]
Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
Altoona duo accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is behind bars after being accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores and even to a couple of pizza delivery guys, police said. According to court documents, 26-year-old Emonee Peterson and 28 -year-old Myesha Denise Robinson were charged with multiple counts of felony forgery charges […]
Tyrone man accused of ‘stalking’ woman, caught hiding in her shower
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing criminal charges after a woman claimed she found him hiding in her shower. Rodney Friday, 59, was accused by the woman of entering her apartment along West 16th Street in Tyrone after she said the main door was wide open. Tyrone police were first sent […]
WJAC TV
Shade Senior Jenna Muha eclipses 2,000 point milestone
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Congratulations to Shade Senior Jenna Muha for reaching the 2,000-point milestone in her team's 58 to 54 victory Thursday night over Blacklick Valley. Muha scored a total of 43 points on the night. Thanks to Jenna’s dad Andrew for sending us the video.
WJAC TV
'Watch your back:' Altoona man threatened to extort, kill local bar owner, police say
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a Blair County man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill and extort a local bar owner. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth reportedly visited McGarvey's Bar, located in the Juniata section of the city, and asked to speak with the owner.
Officer hospitalized trying to save woman from toxic chemicals
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois officer was hospitalized after trying to rescue a suicidal woman at a home on Thursday. Police said the woman was attempting to take her life and created some sort of toxic chemical at a home on South Avenue at around 4 p.m. Jan. 26. It was reported that the […]
2 men face charges after woman was raped in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two out-of-state men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the rape of a woman at a Loretto Borough home. The investigation began in July 2022 after the Loretto Borough Police Department was made aware of a sexual assault that took place in February at a house party, according […]
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back black bear livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
Sheetz under fire for controversial ‘smile policy’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is making headlines after it was revealed that they may be using a person’s bad teeth to decline employment based on a policy in their handbook. The unusual policy is tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the policy. The […]
