pabucketlist.com

Exploring the Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County

The Bloody Knox Cabin in Clearfield County was the scene of a Civil War skirmish between Union soldiers and Union deserters and draft dodgers that left 2 men dead, one on each side of the shoot-out. Today a replica of the original cabin stands on the site, along with several...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Duo with fake ID tried buying $30k UTV in Johnstown, police report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trip to the motorcycle dealership ended in a duo behind bars on felony charges in Cambria County, state police say. Rachell Banks, 31, of Maryland, and Monet Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, are accused of trying to buy a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV side-by-side worth $32,781 from Cernic’s Cycle […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

2 injured after deck collapses at Vandergrift home

Two people were injured after the deck collapsed at their Vandergrift home Saturday morning. Katie Bragg, 34, and Mike Horton, 33, were injured when the deck collapsed around 9:45 a.m., relatives said. The pair used the deck space every day, said Sophie Bragg, their 11-year-old daughter. Half of the deck...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
WTAJ

Phantastic Phils: Where do Punxsy’s groundhog statues come from?

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When driving through Punxsutawney you may notice statues scattered around the area shaped just like Punxsutawney Phil. They’re of course in honor of the town’s most loved prognosticator; but where did the idea begin? Throughout downtown Punxsy you’ll see these fiberglass statues called Phantastic Phils. Groundhog Club Inner Circle member A.J. […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County cat rescue service moving to new location

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A rescue organization for strayed cats that also operates as a café for customers is moving to a new building in Altoona. Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge will be located at 1101 13th Avenue, just down the street from city hall, and will hold their grand opening on Feb. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County Chamber awards Altoona businesswoman during annual meeting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Meeting & Awards presentation where they honored local business persons in the community. During the morning award ceremony on Friday, Jan. 27 at The Casino at Lakemont Park, Andrea Cohen was the recipient of the Athena Award. The award recognizes women who excel […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
ALTOONA, PA
Tribune-Review

Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway

A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
LATROBE, PA
WTAJ

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in house fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona duo accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is behind bars after being accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores and even to a couple of pizza delivery guys, police said. According to court documents, 26-year-old Emonee Peterson and 28 -year-old Myesha Denise Robinson were charged with multiple counts of felony forgery charges […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Shade Senior Jenna Muha eclipses 2,000 point milestone

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Congratulations to Shade Senior Jenna Muha for reaching the 2,000-point milestone in her team's 58 to 54 victory Thursday night over Blacklick Valley. Muha scored a total of 43 points on the night. Thanks to Jenna’s dad Andrew for sending us the video.
CAIRNBROOK, PA
WTAJ

Officer hospitalized trying to save woman from toxic chemicals

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois officer was hospitalized after trying to rescue a suicidal woman at a home on Thursday. Police said the woman was attempting to take her life and created some sort of toxic chemical at a home on South Avenue at around 4 p.m. Jan. 26. It was reported that the […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Sheetz under fire for controversial ‘smile policy’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is making headlines after it was revealed that they may be using a person’s bad teeth to decline employment based on a policy in their handbook. The unusual policy is tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the policy. The […]
ALTOONA, PA

