Historians celebrate Pierpont’s birthday and the creation of Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday, the City of Fairmont and Marion County celebrated their roots.

Actors portraying Boaz Fleming and Francis H. Pierpont, also known as the “father of West Virginia,” gave presentations on their lives. Additionally, the city and county presented proclamations to declare January as Founders Month.

Proclamation for January to be Founders Month (WBOY Image)

In 1787, Boaz Fleming and his relatives founded and settled in what is now Fairmont. Marion County was created on Jan. 13, 1842 and was named after Francis Marion who was a general in the revolutionary war.

Historians in the county said that they want these men to be remembered.

“If we don’t study where we’ve been we don’t know where were going and … we keep repeating ourselves. We keep doing the same things over and over,” Dora Kay Grubb, president, Marion County Historical Society and Museum said.

The event was also held to celebrate the 209th birthday of Francis Pierpont, who was born on Jan. 25, 1815. He lived in Fairmont for most of his life but served as the governor of Virginia until 1868.

The Marion County Historical Society is currently working with historians in Virginia to get documents and pictures that Francis Pierpont left behind during his time there.

