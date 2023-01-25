Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Three killed, four injured in shooting at Beverly Crest house partyOscarLos Angeles, CA
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for yearsRobert J HansenMonterey Park, CA
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Changing Society: Declining physical ed classes
A new study from Oregon State University finds that about 32% of colleges and universities in the U.S. require some form of physical education course to graduate, down from 39% as observed in an OSU study from 2010. The continuing decline in required PE courses comes at a time when children and youth in the U.S. are also engaging in less and less physical activity, according to the Physical Activity Alliance’s 2022 Report Card, which bases its rubric on U.S. Department of Health and Human...
Rhode Island school collects donations to pay cartel ‘coyote’ who brought boy to US: emails
A Rhode Island school encouraged teachers to donate money to help pay off a cartel “coyote” who brought one of its students to the US, according to leaked emails. Emails shared to Twitter on Friday showed Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey asking her colleagues to give money to help an unnamed student pay off a $5,000 debt to the cartel member. The assistant principal said that the boy was $2,000 short of his goal at the time the email was sent. “We have a student who came to America with ‘Coyote’ which is a group that helps...
How a Long Island Car Crash Saved a Family in Ukraine
At first, Gia Savocchi of Long Island thought the Instagram message she received late last week from a man with a name spelled out in Cyrillic letters was a scam.Then she saw the photos that Serhiy Lutskyi sent of the dark blue 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen that she had reluctantly sold for scrap more than a year ago.And what she learned next was extraordinary: Lutskyi told her that the junked car had ended up in Ukraine and enabled him and his family to escape the horrors of war.“The car arrive miraculously,” Lutskyi told Savocchi via a translation app after he...
Trump says beating of Nichols 'never should have happened'
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said the footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is “horrible” and that the attack “never should have happened.”“I thought it was terrible. He was in such trouble. He was just being pummeled. Now that should never have happened," Trump said in an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, a day after authorities released footage of the attack on the 29-year-old Black man after a traffic stop. Nichols died three days later. The comments were notable for Trump, who is running for the White House again...
