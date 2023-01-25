The unprecedented times just keep on coming. A new study published by researchers at China's Peking University suggests the Earth's core not only has stopped spinning, but it may already be beginning to spin in the opposite direction. In a real-life event ripped straight from the screenplay of Jon Amiel's The Core, Peking's SinoProbe Lab at School of Earth and Space Sciences has captured "surprising observations that indicate the inner core has nearly ceased its rotation in the recent decade and may be experiencing a turning-back in a multidecadal oscillation, with another turning point in the early 1970s."

4 DAYS AGO