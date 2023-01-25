Read full article on original website
Stolen piglets and rural mental health: Here’s what the Utah House passed Friday
House lawmakers capped off the second week of the ongoing legislative session by approving funding for mental health crisis receiving centers in rural Utah, and amending court defenses after animal activists were found not guilty after taking sick piglets from a Beaver County farm.
KUTV
'Souper Bowl of Caring' aims to feed the hungry in Utah
KUTV — The efforts to help feed the hungry in Utah continue with KUTV's "Souper Bowl of Caring". Rachel from Check City shared how they are donating their efforts to the cause this season. For more information and to get involved head to checkcity.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
KUTV
GALLERY: Runners jump into cold water for Penguin Plunge at Utah Lake
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns braved frigid cold waters on Saturday as part of the annual Penguin Plunge event. Participants gathered at Provo Boat Harbor for the starting line of the Frigid 5k before ending at Utah Lake for the Penguin Plunge. The plunge involved runners splashing through a...
Active skies for the weekend – see how it affects your area
After overnight snow showers, we see showery activity dwindle through Saturday, with another storm system targeting the state on Sunday.
rmef.org
Utah Prosecuting Nine Elk, Deer Poaching Cases
Below is a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers have recently investigated several cases involving large, trophy-sized...
Utah drought takes toll on water systems, drying up springs, wells
The drought in Utah has sucked up levels of the Great Salt Lake, Lake Powell and other reservoirs and streams. Lakc of water cut short growing seasons and turned lawns brown. Entire towns have gone dry in the West and Utah, inflicting millions of dollars to provide a solution.
rmef.org
Hunt for Shed Antlers Responsibly
Below is a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Be sure to check with your state wildlife agency as shed hunting rules and regulations differ from state to state. Collecting shed antlers from many big game species, including deer, elk and moose, is a popular pastime in...
Volunteers counting unsheltered Utahns to gear up services, permanent housing
It's difficult to get an accurate count of unsheltered Utahns any time of the year, but volunteers are now doing a "point in time" count as the need for services is high.
Cox signs school choice, transgender youth bills into law
Governor Spencer Cox on Saturday signed two controversial bills into law that generated protests and heated debate on Utah's Capitol Hill.
rmef.org
Utah K-9 Helps Crack Elk Poaching Case
Below is part of a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Conservation officer Justin Brimhall and Cooper have worked together as the K-9 team...
KUTV
Utahns react after Gov. Cox signs school voucher, transgender youth bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — On Saturday, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that he signed Senate Bill 16 and House Bill 215. House Bill 215 regulates healthcare for transgender youth by banning surgeries for minors and hormone treatments for teens who are not already diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The measure also makes it easier for doctors to be sued for malpractice.
Salt Lake and Other Utah Cities Used Most of a $10 Million Homeless Services Fund to Hire Cops
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It’s Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
KUTV
GALLERY: DWR warns of uptick in elk sightings, warns residents to be cautious
SALT LAKE CITY (KTUV) — A herd of elk that have ventured down from the mountain tops and into the valley are prompting concerns among Utah wildlife advocates. Scott Root, a representative of Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources told 2News that the agency is aware that there have been roughly 60 elk hanging around the mouth of Parley's Canyon by I-80 and Foothill Drive, describing the unusual circumstances as a "complex situation."
KUTV
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
ABC 4
Psilocybin mushrooms in Utah: Can psychedelics improve our mental health?
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While recent years have seen big changes in Utah’s drug policies — including the passing of the Utah Medical Cannabis Act in November of 2018 — many are still left to wonder why the state has yet to legalize or even decriminalize the use of psilocybin.
Utah resorts are packing on the snowpack
With the near-constant stream of snowstorms coming through our mountains, the numbers keep going up and up.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
upr.org
Cloud seeding and Utah's efforts to combat drought
Utah Department of Natural Resources ground cloud seeding operation. Given recent drought conditions, finding solutions to water shortages has become increasingly critical. One focus point for researchers and the state government is cloud seeding storms to increase snowpack and snowmelt runoff that feeds reservoirs and rivers. Research on cloud seeding...
'Quiet Hiring' resurfacing among Utah employers
Quiet hiring may sound unfamiliar, but the hiring practice has been used for many years by employers to fill job vacancies through shifting around existing employees
The very serious and totally definitive rating of cookies in Utah
Best cookies in Utah: Crumbl Cookie, Chip Cookie, Ruby Snap Cookie, Dirty Dough, Crave Cookie, Twisted Sugar cookies all withstood this taste test. Best dessert in Utah. Where to get cookies in Utah. Crumbl vs Crave. Crumbl vs Dirty Dough.
