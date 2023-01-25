ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
KUTV

'Souper Bowl of Caring' aims to feed the hungry in Utah

KUTV — The efforts to help feed the hungry in Utah continue with KUTV's "Souper Bowl of Caring". Rachel from Check City shared how they are donating their efforts to the cause this season. For more information and to get involved head to checkcity.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: Runners jump into cold water for Penguin Plunge at Utah Lake

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns braved frigid cold waters on Saturday as part of the annual Penguin Plunge event. Participants gathered at Provo Boat Harbor for the starting line of the Frigid 5k before ending at Utah Lake for the Penguin Plunge. The plunge involved runners splashing through a...
PROVO, UT
rmef.org

Utah Prosecuting Nine Elk, Deer Poaching Cases

Below is a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers have recently investigated several cases involving large, trophy-sized...
UTAH STATE
rmef.org

Hunt for Shed Antlers Responsibly

Below is a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Be sure to check with your state wildlife agency as shed hunting rules and regulations differ from state to state. Collecting shed antlers from many big game species, including deer, elk and moose, is a popular pastime in...
UTAH STATE
rmef.org

Utah K-9 Helps Crack Elk Poaching Case

Below is part of a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Conservation officer Justin Brimhall and Cooper have worked together as the K-9 team...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utahns react after Gov. Cox signs school voucher, transgender youth bills

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — On Saturday, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that he signed Senate Bill 16 and House Bill 215. House Bill 215 regulates healthcare for transgender youth by banning surgeries for minors and hormone treatments for teens who are not already diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The measure also makes it easier for doctors to be sued for malpractice.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: DWR warns of uptick in elk sightings, warns residents to be cautious

SALT LAKE CITY (KTUV) — A herd of elk that have ventured down from the mountain tops and into the valley are prompting concerns among Utah wildlife advocates. Scott Root, a representative of Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources told 2News that the agency is aware that there have been roughly 60 elk hanging around the mouth of Parley's Canyon by I-80 and Foothill Drive, describing the unusual circumstances as a "complex situation."
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Cloud seeding and Utah's efforts to combat drought

Utah Department of Natural Resources ground cloud seeding operation. Given recent drought conditions, finding solutions to water shortages has become increasingly critical. One focus point for researchers and the state government is cloud seeding storms to increase snowpack and snowmelt runoff that feeds reservoirs and rivers. Research on cloud seeding...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy